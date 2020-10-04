Why you need to try apple cider vinegar shampoo?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Do you ever wonder why your hair could sometimes look dull and frizzy? Or have you ever asked yourself if there was an easy way to actually get rid of split ends and unwanted tangles?

If this is the case, then you should definitely up your hair care game with some apple cider vinegar! Apple cider vinegar is usually seen as a great addition to any hair care routine and you are about to find out why.

Balancing pH levels

One of the main benefits is that it balances the pH levels of your hair and scalp. Human hair is acidic with a pH level that is naturally supposed to hover between 4.5 and 5.5. However, over time and through the use of different products, your hair could become more alkaline. For instance, in the shower when you wash your hair with your shampoo, the hair will tend to move higher on the pH scale, which is usually due to the shampoo having a different pH than what your hair and scalp should be.

Keeping hair cuticles closed

Alkaline hair will make the cuticle, or outer border, of your hair shaft open up. If that happens, it promotes damage, breakage and frizz. On the other hand, when your hair is acidic, the cuticle remains closed and helps you keep moisture locked in your hair. Once the cuticles are sealed, it will give your hair that beautiful silky look!

Removing excess oil and buildup

The buildup of excess oil in your hair will make your scalp very dry and may have unwanted side effects such as irritation and increased dandruff. That is why the antifungal and antibacterial properties of apple cider vinegar can help you effectively deal with the dandruff issue and even prevent it completely. Not only that, but it would help prevent hair loss that is usually caused by the usage of too many hair products.

So…How to use it?

Well, now that we have established the importance of apple cider vinegar, let us take at how you can start applying what you have learned.

Buy your apple cider vinegar bottle from your local supermarket. Get a jar and pour in it 1-part apple cider vinegar and 3-parts water (this measure is adjustable depending on your preferences, but always remember that diluting the mixture with water is extremely important). Shampoo your hair just as you would do normally and try to squeeze as much water out of your hair as possible. Now pour the mixture on your hair (make sure to focus on gently massaging your scalp). Extra: Take the ends of your hair and put them in the jar (maybe for two to five minutes). This will allow your hair to maximize the absorption of nutrients. Afterwards, rinse with warm water It is optional to use a conditional afterwards, but it is generally preferred by most people just because they like to get rid of the strong smell.

However, if following all these steps sounds daunting, then the other route, and perhaps the more convenient one, would be to get anapple cider vinegar shampoo, which will contain all the important nutrients that are needed in order to nourish and cleanse both your scalp and hair cuticles.

In essence, there are a number of reasons why your hair could be having a dull and damaged appearance. It could be a result of using different hair products over time and dying your hair frequently or from using hair dryers and styling irons. That is why you should start incorporating apple cider vinegar in your hair routine and watch your hair become shinier, silkier and stronger!

