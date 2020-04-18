Photo Spotlight: Italian Art, Nude & Fashion Photographer, Leonardo Glauso Bringing Serious Erotic Heat

Born and raised in Florence, the 31-year-old editor and founder of international fashion publication, Resuer Magazine, Leonardo Glauso, is one of the top and most sought-after professional photographers in the industry, who specializes in artistic, nude and fashion photography. With a degree in graphic design at Libera Accademia delle Belle Arti in Florence, Glauso studied photography at Scuola Internazionale di Fotografia in Florence.

Between 2014 and 2017, Glauso lived in one of the great fashion and art capitals of the world, Milan, where he collaborated as a freelance fashion photographer for various agencies and fashion magazines. Always traveling to various European capitals for castings and shootings, which enrich a lot of his personal narrations and style in his photography, Glasuso combines a technical style that fuses classic art, nude, erotic and fashion.

His new book, Erotic Photography, the sixth book of his in a series of fashion nude books that include Naked Girls, Private Nudes, Model Castings, Leonardo Glauso: Nude Book and Women In Film is out now on Amazon showcases some of his portfolio in shooting some of Europe’s top models in a combination of his trademark nude, art, fashion and erotic style of shooting.

If you’re looking for any inspiration on how to shoot and evolve as a portrait, boudoir or artistic nude type of photographer, Glauso and his newest book would be a great point of inspiration and starting point.

Currently living and working in his native Florence, where he is involved in different creative projects and collaborations, be sure to check and follow Glauso on Instagram at @leonardoglauso and his Resuer Magazine at @resuermagazine