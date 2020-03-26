Home>#INSCMagazine>Poll: Half of Americans Already Lost Income from Coronavirus (Infographic)
#INSCMagazine Coronavirus Health

Poll: Half of Americans Already Lost Income from Coronavirus (Infographic)

26 Mar 2020
770
Post Views: 498

As the COVID-19 pandemic is dominating the news, coronavirus is having an unprecedented impact on almost everyone. Measures to respond to the outbreak and ensure public safety, like stay-at-home orders and suspending travel, have resulted in lost income for many.

Today (3/25/20), just in week 1 into shutdowns of some cities, we polled 1,400 users to see whether the virus has already impacted their incomes. 42% of respondents answered “I have lost income”, while 38% answer “My income is unchanged”. Excluding those who didn’t answer, fully 50% of respondents have had their incomes reduced. The average income was 25 years old.


Mei (pronounced “May”) built an anonymous polling platform into an SMS texting app, enabling quick and easy polling capabilities. As the primary messaging app in the phones of 50,000 users in the US, Mei ran a poll of opt-in users to determine the impact of the Coronavirus on their lives during week 1 into shutdowns in some cities and was able to deliver results in real-time.

Mei users can choose whether to opt into “Anonymous Polling” in the advanced features menu.  Before that option is possible, users must turn on the AI assistant, which uploads the text message database and allows our system to build insights.

We gave all users the opportunity to decide if they want to answer polls or not; they were free to skip the questions or turn off the polling feature. This means that the people who answered the polls are doing so because they wanted to and that the data is authentic. Mei also gave users the opportunity to select their own freeform response in case the ones listed aren’t sufficient.

Respondents for this and all polls remain anonymous.

For more information about Mei Messaging, its polling platform and other products, please visit www.textmei.com

Facebook Comments

Chi Iregbulem

Related Articles
#INSCMagazine Baseball MLB Sports

Manny Machado: Ranking The Top Five MLB Trade Deadline Fits

Rene Regalado
With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the biggest question still remains. Where will Baltimore Orioles slugger Manny Machado end up?
Photo: INSC Media and Photography
#INSCMagazine Interviews/Features Press Release

INSC Los Angeles: Q and A With SGG Public Relations’ Silvia Kal!

Robert D. Cobb
VENICE BEACH, CA -- Beaches, palm trees and warm sun, this laid-back and trendy enclave northwest of downtown Los Angeles
#INSCMagazine Food Lifestyle Living News

Melvin Brewing’s Tips To Select a Tasty Craft Beer

Hari Babu
Do you like to explore the taste of different types of beers? If you say yes, then this article is

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.