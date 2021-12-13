“I take you with me” is the new theme of the Venezuelan super band, Guaco, which belongs to the tracklist of Disco 50 of the group and together with the high-travel director Wil Romero. With unpublished scenes and a different concept from what Guaco has previously presented, Stefany Ferraro consolidated herself as an actress during a filming of more than 24 hours.

“It was a great opportunity for me, I am very happy. It’s my first video clip and despite not having had the experience before, they were all very special with me, we did a great job,” Ferraro said.





Stefany Ferraro, also as a model, has sneaked among the candidates of The By Osmel Contest, a platform that helped her boost her profession. Although “I take you with me” was her first starring, Stefany Ferraro does not rule out getting to the big screen and modeling on international walkways.

“I am very grateful to Wil Romero and his team for choosing me, I had not reacted when my answer was already a “Yes”, many anecdotes occurred, including that before I was wrong with me.

The actress and model does not rule out that this is the only audiovisual she represents, since, together with her team, she will be looking for new opportunities, including national and international television.

Follow it on your social media as@pepiferrarom on Instagram and Twitter @ferraro_stefany

