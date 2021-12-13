Learning ways to defend yourself nowadays can be very helpful. You don’t know when evil will strike, that’s why you should always be prepared. There are some people out there that might do you harm. If you don’t want this thing from happening, then the best thing you can do is to learn ways that can help you defend yourself when such an occasion occurs.

One of the most popular forms of self-defense is Jiu-Jitsu because of the combination of moves it has. You can apply these moves anywhere and to anyone. You will need to learn and train for a long time if you want to master this form of martial arts. Check the rest of this article for you to know more about Jiu-Jitsu and its effectiveness in self-defense.





Types of Jiu-Jitsu

There are two types of Jiu-Jitsu and each and one of them has its unique feature that can be useful as self-defense. The first type of Jiu-Jitsu is Japanese Jiu-Jitsu which is more effective in real-life situations. This type of Jiu-Jitsu involves striking, some ground moves, and takedowns.

The second type of Jiu-Jitsu is Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and it’s much known to be used in sports because of its mechanics. The focus of this type of Jiu-Jitsu is more on ground fights, unlike the Japanese Jiu-Jitsu where you can strike the enemy from where he stands and continue to fight him on the ground until he is no longer capable of fighting back.

The BJJ is more often used for sports because of the certain rules it has. You can still use some of the moves from Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as self-defense but the Japanese Jiu-Jitsu is much preferred by some professionals because of the combination of attacks you can do to your opponent. If you’re willing to learn more about it then you should look for some jiu jitsu classes.

How Effective is Jiu-Jitsu for Self-defense

Jiu-jitsu has been used by a lot of people over the years for different reasons and it’s proven to be effective especially if your goal is to immobilize your opponent. The jiu jitsu history goes a long way and a lot of Japanese people used this type of martial arts for protection. This fighting technique is still used today and a lot of people are interested in it.

You can try surfing the web for jiu jitsu online classes for you to know more about it. This type of martial arts is very effective in real-life situations. You can take down any enemy in just a couple of moves. You can also use this fighting style to help other people who are in danger.

If you want to do serious harm to your opponent, using Jiu-jitsu will surely inflict a lot of damage to them. You can do some joint manipulation to them. If you’re planning on enrolling in a dojo or an academy that teaches this style of fighting. The best thing to do is ask questions during your jiu jitsu practices for you to learn more regarding the moves it has.

Learning this kind of martial arts has tons of benefits. It can also be a form of workout because it targets your upper and lower body strength. Having a well-conditioned body can have an advantage especially if you’re planning on using jiu jitsu in the future. If you don’t have the budget to enroll in a martial arts school. You can try inquiring about jiu jitsu free trial. In this way, you can gauge if this type of martial arts suits your skills.

A lot of people are eager to learn Jiu-jitsu because it can help them in many ways. The jiu jitsu effectiveness is very accurate because you can disable your opponent in just a matter of seconds. Having patience and discipline can be a key to mastering all the complex moves of this magnificent fighting style. You can also teach other people jiu jitsu self defense once you memorize all the techniques it has.

Takeaway

Knowing Jiu-jitsu can help save lives. You can stop crimes from happening and you can escape anyone by demonstrating the moves of Jiu-jitsu. If you have plans of joining competitions. Then you should start training now so that you’re ready to face your opponent.

Some people find Jiu-jitsu as a good way to relieve stress, that’s why they enroll in martial arts schools. You get to enhance your tactics and way of thinking because of the quick interactions this type of martial arts has.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

