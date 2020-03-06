Press Release: Austin McBroom Unveils New Single, “Only One” And Official Video!

Los Angeles, CA (March 6, 2020) – Patriarch of The Ace Family, singer, songwriter, social media superstar, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Austin McBroom unveils a new single entitled “Only One” today.

Get it HERE.

“Only One” highlights his high-powered hypnotic vocals as it shifts from an R&B groove into an undeniable and unshakable pop refrain. To accompany the track, he shared the cinematic music video. After he and his wife Catherine pull up to the Santa Monica pier, he dons a dapper bowler hat and bowtie and delivers a show-stopping performance under the glow of the carnival and Ferris wheel lights.

Watch it HERE.

About “Only One,” he commented, “It’s a song letting my wife know she is the only one. It’s always going to be her from here on out.”

”Only One” is also featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist.

The track arrives on the heels of his debut single “Giddy Up.” The latter generated 4.2 million Spotify streams and 15.5 million views on the music video. It also garnered features from Monsters & Critics and more.

Right now, Austin is hard at work on his full-length independent debut—set for release soon.

He’s the “only one” you’ll be searching for in 2020.

