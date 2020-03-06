Glamour Girl! One Model’s Mission! Q and A With Travel Blogger and Glamour Model, Katy Johnson!

Bikinis. Swimsuit. Lingerie. Welcome to Glamour Girl!, INSCMagazine’s new bi-weekly feature that will appear every Monday and Friday.

Beauty. They say that it’s in the eye of the beholder, and that it is proverbially skin deep. But, what makes a person beautiful? What is the universal standard of beauty? Perhaps it is having sun-kissed face with freckles, a mane of flowing golden hair, a toned physique worthy of Athena and Venus, or is it a great smile and a wonderful soul. Again, what is beauty? Is it outer or inner? Is it something that can even be defined? Is beauty—or being considered beautiful—just an outward expression of one’s love for another? We may never know what that exact term of beauty, or being beautiful truly is. Iowa-born glamour model, actress and travel blogger Katy Johnson hopes to find and seek the answer that has eluded many since the beginning of time. It’s rather ironic that one who is seeking to find the true definition of what beauty really is, is a world-class and simply stunning example of if herself, thanks to her slender 5’7 frame, entrancing blue eyes, perfect skin and simply breathtaking features that make her seem more like a fashion model straight out of New York and not the cornfields of the Midwest. Gorgeous. Stunning and Breathtaking. Those are the words, you will think of when you see Katy, as her images on her Instagram don’t do her justice.

An actress, model, and show host. Katy has been featured in GQ, Maxim, FHM, Glamour, People, Max, and LA Fashion Magazine. Katy has modeled for big-name clothing and swimwear brands like Hannah Jo, Anja, CantiqLA, Beach Bliss, Mary Grace Swim, Arden B, MintLA, and Varley. The founder and creator of the travel women’s empowerment blog and documentary, “One Model Mission,” that promotes universal beauty, equality, peace and love. Katy intends to visit 196 countries and document 196 definitions of beauty as defined by each culture.

Her mission is to be the first model to travel to every single country with the purpose of finding beauty in women of all shapes, sizes, and forms. Inspired by Katy’s own personal struggles with body image and the demands for ‘ideal perfection’ in the entertainment industry, Katy has been to notable and exotic locales such as Lebanon, Jordan and Peru.

Additionally, One Model Mission also features a featured “Empowered Woman Of The Week” that features a influential woman who is making a mark in the world of entertainment, sports and culture.

As an actress, Katy has worked on a number of film and TV series. She starred in the South African unscripted drama series, “Clifton Shores,” as well as having appeared in in Michael Bay’s “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” USA Network’s “Monk,” and ABC’s “Greek.” Katy starred in several indie films, which include “2001 Maniacs Field of Screams,” “Black Limousine,” and “Nightfall.” Katy has hosted several TV series such as “Bikini Destinations,” “Karbon TV,” and “Celtic Quick News.” She has performed in music videos for artists like Britney Spears, Rascal Flatts, and Pittsburg Slim!

Whether it is posing for the camera, traveling to a exciting and unique location or blogging in general, Katy offers a unique Millennial-style world view in determining what true beauty truly is. Below is my Q and A with the truly-talented and well-traveled blonde babe as we talk modeling, working with Michael Bay, #MeToo and her must-visit locales.

Name: Katy Johnson

Age: 31

Height: 5’7

Birthplace: Boone, IA, USA

Measurements: 32-25-32

Notable Publications/Media: GQ, Men’s Health, Max, Maxim, FHM, Playboy, Prototype Magazine, Belle Femme, Glamour, People

Social Media Links: Instagram: @Iamkatyjohnson | Twitter @onemodelmission

As a model and actress who has worked in Hollywood, what are your thoughts on all the sexual assault allegations–and charges–in Hollywood, and across entertainment as a whole. Is this a bigger issue than we ever realized? Absolutely, I have had my own stories, and yes I am glad that women are coming forward because I know as a women in that position it’s hard to say something out of shame, fear, or embarrassment.

I think that guys use power for sex and some women fall for it sadly but I’m glad now women have more of a voice than before and they aren’t scared to stand up for what they believe in. I don’t want to be mocked for saying this but people don’t understand that it is hard being a beautiful woman in certain industries because the men don’t take you seriously, don’t think you’re an equal, you’re intelligent, or they think you’re more of an sexual or desirable object than a person.

I’m a really BIG Transformers fan, what was it like working with Michael Bay, Shia LeBeouf and Megan Fox in Revenge of the Fallen? Michael Bay was so scary on set yelling at everyone, I was terrified but he is efficient. Shia was lovely and I really think he’s a brilliant actor. I would love to see more of him and I didn’t see much of Megan so can’t comment really.

You are quite the traveler, name the best five places you’ve been too and why? Iceland because there is literally beauty everywhere. Tbilisi, Georgia because it’s beautiful, I love the churches and the hospitality is the best I’ve experienced in the entire world, Thailand, I love all the beautiful rocks in the sea. Santorini, Greece because the caldera and the island is literally stunning and it has some of the best sunsets in the world, and Norway, hiking Pulpit rock was really toight but the view at the top was unreal, I didn’t want to ever leave.

What is remaining on your bucket list places to visit? I have 118 more countries to visit. I want to see them all.

For those who don’t know, describe the non-profit One Model Mission that founded and created, it’s purpose and what your role is in it? I created and wrote One Model Mission, it’s a mission to find beauty for a purpose all over the world to eradicate the western society’s unrealistic standard of beauty. It’s to find the true definition of beauty all over the world by understanding different perceptions all over the world. It’s also about understanding equality and women’s rights all over the world to spread awareness and tell women’s stories of what it was like growing up in their country.

How did you come up with the idea in the first place? I always wanted to travel the world but I wanted to do it for a purpose and self esteem and self worth is always something I have tried to be an advocate for and help out with. I want women to know how amazing and special they are just the way they are without having to confirm to anything society tells them they should conform to.

What charities do you support or want to? I am a member of Peta and the national human society.

Is beauty truly skin deep or more of a mentality? Beauty radiates from the inside out. I don’t want to say too much on my opinion of it as that will be at the end of the documentary and book so I can’t spoil too much.

How did you first decide to become a model? I had my senior yearbook photos taken and the photographer suggested it and I laughed, I was more of a tomboy. I later went to LA on spring break and met a professional photographer who shot me and that was my first real photo shoot, job, and publication for Maxim in the Czech Republic.

You’ve come a long way from the cornfields of Iowa to the glamour of glitz of Hollywood and modeling, what has been the biggest and most rewarding aspect of you journey so far? Honestly, the best thing to me is the people I have met along my journey and also the messages of support and the letters I get from people telling me how much I have inspired them. There is one thing money can’t buy and that is the feeling of satisfaction and fulfillment when someone tells you that you have impacted or inspired them in a positive way.

Speaking of your home state, Iowa or Iowa State? Who do you roll with? I never cared too much but If I had to choose I would say Iowa State.

Is the Cy-Hawk Rivalry really that big? It really is!

Thoughts on the rise in popularity of models on Instagram? Every girl now is a model. Every girl does a test shoot with a photographer and posts the photos. It doesn’t really bother me so much as if they are happy and it helps their confidence then fine the only frustrating thing is girls that grow their following up by showing off their bodies completely and then because of their high following they may get a job over you when maybe you have years more experience or more publications etc. but only the follower numbers matter.

Since you’re a public figure, and have to deal with a high level of scrutiny, how do you handle haters online? I don’t really get haters much to be honest, but I try to ignore them as I know most of the time when people are mean to others it’s more to do with how they feel about themselves than you so I try not to take it personal. No happy and confident person brings others down for no reason.

Pumpkin spice, Salted Caramel or Peppermint Mocha? Pumpkin Spice.

What fashion and fitness tips and trends do you have for looking good and staying in shape? Good question. I’ve not worked out since August. I don’t know how my body has stayed fairly decent. I need to get my ass back in the gym as I’m getting soft and losing my muscle.

For all the guys looking to buy something nice and naughty for the ladies, what do you recommend? Get her some lingerie. Something she will feel sexy in.

G-string, thong, frenchies or commando, which do you prefer? I would say thong.

Athleisure? Fashion or fitness fad? Fashion

What is your workout and fitness secret to staying in shape? I don’t eat meat and dairy so I can really eat everything else I want, also do weight training and cardio when I am working out. I was blessed so far with good genes.

Describe your daily workout routine? When I do work out, I go to the gym and do an hour of cardio after stretching, then I go to the ab mat for about 10 mins and then I do weight training, arms or legs depending on the legs.

What’s on your workout playlist music wise? It’s all rap! Drake, Migos, Future, JayZ

Fave music? Rap

Within the industry, who is your modeling inspiration? I love most of the VS models.

Outside of modeling, what are your hobbies? I love traveling, hiking, photography, comedy shows, and eating great food.

What advice would you give to women aspiring to get into modeling? Be yourself, don’t give up, never lose your dignity as there will always be other opportunities. Stay true to yourself, take pride in yourself and your body and prioritize yourself and your career.

