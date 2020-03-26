Press Release: Cinema Tropical Launches The Cinema Tropical Collection, Featuring the Digital World Premieres of Recent Latin American Films

As the film world is reshuffling and adapting to rapidly changing contexts, Cinema Tropical is proud to announce the launch of The Cinema Tropical Collection, a new and exciting initiative that makes select Latin American films available digitally for the first time ever.

Combining the format of a curated online film series with virtual Q&As with the directors, plus VOD distribution, The Cinema Tropical Collection will present U.S. and international audiences with meaningful and relevant Latin American films in their world digital premiere.

On Sunday, March 29, The Cinema Tropical Collection will premiere the international streaming of the Mexican documentary film Away from Meaning (Lejos del sentido), the debut feature film by Olivia Luengas. The deeply personal family love story is a poignant meditation about normality and stigma attached to mental illnesses, a topic as urgent as ever as we discuss issues of ‘normality’ and consider how the global financial crisis will further impact mental health services.

The film will premiere for free at 7pm EDT at cinematropical.com, and will be available to stream for free for 24 hours. After that initial window, the film will be available on VOD in Cinema Tropical’s VOD platform, Tropical on Demand.

The first slate of The Cinema Tropical Collection will also include the documentary films Still Burn (Algo quema) by Mauricio Alfredo Ovando from Bolivia and Tú y Yo by Natalia Cabral and Oriol Estrada from the Dominican Republic, plus the fiction films Kékszakállu by Gastón Solinicki from Argentina, and Everything Else (Todo lo demás) by Natalia Almada from Mexico.

“Unprecedented challenges need extraordinary creativity,” says Carlos A. Gutiérrez, Executive Director of Cinema Tropical and programmer of this first slate of films for The Cinema Tropical Collection. These five films speak specifically to relevant and urgent topics and issues that we are all facing as a society under the impact of COVID-19 emergency: from issues of isolation to emancipation to mental health, and of course, inequality in the world.

