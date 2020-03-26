Home>#INSCMagazine>Press Release: Cinema Tropical Launches The Cinema Tropical Collection, Featuring the Digital World Premieres of Recent Latin American Films
#INSCMagazine Entertainment Press Release

Press Release: Cinema Tropical Launches The Cinema Tropical Collection, Featuring the Digital World Premieres of Recent Latin American Films

26 Mar 2020
540
Post Views: 77

As the film world is reshuffling and adapting to rapidly changing contexts, Cinema Tropical is proud to announce the launch of The Cinema Tropical Collection, a new and exciting initiative that makes select Latin American films available digitally for the first time ever.

Combining the format of a curated online film series with virtual Q&As with the directors, plus VOD distribution, The Cinema Tropical Collection will present U.S. and international audiences with meaningful and relevant Latin American films in their world digital premiere.


On Sunday, March 29, The Cinema Tropical Collection will premiere the international streaming of the Mexican documentary film Away from Meaning (Lejos del sentido), the debut feature film by Olivia Luengas. The deeply personal family love story is a poignant meditation about normality and stigma attached to mental illnesses, a topic as urgent as ever as we discuss issues of ‘normality’ and consider how the global financial crisis will further impact mental health services.

The film will premiere for free at 7pm EDT at cinematropical.com, and will be available to stream for free for 24 hours. After that initial window, the film will be available on VOD in Cinema Tropical’s VOD platform, Tropical on Demand.

The first slate of The Cinema Tropical Collection will also include the documentary films Still Burn (Algo quema) by Mauricio Alfredo Ovando from Bolivia and Tú y Yo by Natalia Cabral and Oriol Estrada from the Dominican Republic, plus the fiction films Kékszakállu by Gastón Solinicki from Argentina, and Everything Else (Todo lo demás) by Natalia Almada from Mexico.

“Unprecedented challenges need extraordinary creativity,” says Carlos A. Gutiérrez, Executive Director of Cinema Tropical and programmer of this first slate of films for The Cinema Tropical Collection. These five films speak specifically to relevant and urgent topics and issues that we are all facing as a society under the impact of COVID-19 emergency: from issues of isolation to emancipation to mental health, and of course, inequality in the world.

For more information visit and steaming links visit:
https://www.cinematropical.com/the-cinema-tropical-collection

Facebook Comments

@TheInscriberMag
Culture. Lifestyle. Sports. Entertainment & Politics
https://theinscribermag.com/

Related Articles
#INSCMagazine Opinion/Editorial

Johnny Manziel: Different League, Same Ol’ Johnny Football

Robert D. Cobb
The old French saying, "the more things stay the same, the more they change", seemed fitting for former Cleveland Browns
#INSC #INSCMagazine Featured Front Page NCAA Basketball Sports Spotlight

Kentucky and UNC Aren’t The Only Teams With National Title Aspirations

Robert D. Cobb
With the college basketball season set to tip-off next week, it's a good time to rank the potential national title
#INSCMagazine Dating & Relationships Men Women

What to prepare and do before the start of a divorce?

Christina Costa
Where to start a divorce? The first and correct question is for the spouses, if they decided to leave. Divorce,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.