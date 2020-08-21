Press Release Distribution Services: Free vs. Paid

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Marketing is an important department of every organization which ensures that the customers see what the organization has to offer. Press release is an important tool for the marketing department to communicate company news to the world. They are distributed throughout the world to increase the relevant audience and increase service or product awareness. There are many organizations which offer press release distribution services. Press release distribution services can be free of cost or paid. The purpose of this article is to understand the difference between free and paid press release distribution services.

Purpose of Press Release Distribution

Everyone wants to start their marketing agenda with a big bang. But at the same time, the bang must have minimum cost attached to it. In some cases, an organization can use the free press release distribution services that are offered to them. But obviously, there are situations in which an organization requires paid press release distribution services.

Free Press Release Distribution Service

Organizations which are small or a startup should opt for the option of free press release distribution services. This is because they have a small budget and can only afford little at a time. In most cases, even though there is no monetary cost attached with free press release distribution services, they can take a lot of time before actually going live and showing on different published websites. For a startup, time is of great essence.

Late News Delivery

When a press release is to be posted, timings should be kept in mind. An announcement or news which is spread late loses its worth in the industry. This is why it is important to make sure that when an organization is using free press release distribution services, they keep the delaying factor in mind and handle the situation beforehand. For example, if you want to announce a news in the morning, make sure you contact the press release distribution service providers a day before and repeatedly remind them to publish it the next morning. (But do not remind too often as it can become annoying for the service providers).

Lack of Involvement

Since the press release distribution services are free of cost, organizations require a lot of push from your end to see it through. In these situations, press release distribution service providers are doing more or less a favor to the organization when they are publishing and distributing a press release for free. They will not consider it as an important or a priority task. This means that the person has to constantly take regular follow ups and set reminders to ensure that they remember about the press release distribution.

Lack of Social Media Coverage

Free press release distribution service providers do not offer very strong websites on which they publish and distribute the press release. It is more likely that they have no or a very weak campaign on social media. This means that a press release will not reach a huge chunk of the market. Even though this may sound extremely discouraging, that is not the case. An organization that cannot afford anything should opt for this because this way they will have some presence in the market. And something is always better than nothing.

Paid Press Release Distribution Service

On the other hand, a paid press release distribution service has a cost attached to it. There is no doubt that the amount can be big most of the times but the best thing about paid press release distribution services is that there are many benefits attached to it. The higher the cost, the bigger the benefits. Press release distribution service providers such as iCrowdNewswire, which are renowned, should be used for the purpose of publishing and distributing a press release. This is because they distribute press releases on renowned websites. They provide proper ad campaigns on social media and Google. This increases your brand image and builds a strong relationship with customers.

Unlimited Editing and Content Options

Apart from that they have no word limits set for the press release. Links, videos, images, and many other creatives can be added in the press releases. This allows the press release to look attractive to the customers and make them genuinely interested in reading it. Moreover, since the press release is distributed to a large scale of audience, there is a chance of getting thousands of views on your press release easily.

Get Press Release Performance Report

The best thing about getting something done with payment is that you can take accountability from the service provider. At the end of the distribution, iCrowdNewswire provides a detail master distribution report. This report can help you analyze the number of clicks and views that a press release has received. Engagement rates can be found as well. This helps the organization understand their demographics better and then they can target their audience accordingly.

Conclusion

In the case of free vs paid press release distribution services, it is a common verdict that the paid ones are better than the free ones. This is because they provide a much larger number of benefits to the press release. But budgeting is very important. Organizations which cannot afford the cost of a paid press release distribution services, should never opt for it. Bad finances are worse than less marketing. Therefore, an organization should choose whichever suits them best.

