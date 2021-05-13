deM atlaS Unveils Depends On U, Second Single of the Artist’s Much Anticipated EP ‘redeMption’

Saint Paul, MN, May 13, 2021 – American rap artist Joshua Turner, better known as deM atlaS, has debuted Depends On U, the second single of his highly anticipated EP redeMption on https://www.dematlast.com/ and other platforms.

About the message of Depends On U, deM atlaS comments, “We are born alone, and die alone. All you have at the end of the day is God and yourself. I think it’s important to walk with grace and humility in this life because you never know when things could change. What are you going to do with the time you have left on this Earth? It all depends on you.”

Featuring nine new songs all penned by the artist, redeMption will be released at a global, virtual listening party this summer. He released the first single titled Bad Days Ain’t Ova in January of this year.

deM atlaS today also unveiled a clip from his upcoming short music documentary titled Don’t Be Afraid directed by Jourdan Gomez, scheduled to be released later this year, which the artist will launch in conjunction with the EP’s release.

The EP is produced by JBroadway and Danny a.k.a STIX. Music producer JBroadway is quickly making a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He has amassed a following of over 325K on TikTok as of December 2020. JBroadway has crafted various viral videos, many of which include remixes that he has produced in his at-home studio in Minneapolis. STIX was born and raised in the suburbs of Minneapolis and has been a producer for over six years, working with deM atlaS, Reefa Rei, Melly Flex, and many more. His biggest inspirations include The Alchemist, Madlib, Kid Cudi and Mac Miller.

Also available now on the artist’s Website https://www.dematlast.com/stuff/ is a line of merchandise, including hoodies, T-shirts, face masks, and posters with original artwork.

Under the name deM atlaS, Turner composes emotionally complex music aimed at listeners who are in need of some sonic solace of their own. His previous release titled Bad Actress represents the culmination of the twisting creative path the artist has patiently followed since his teens. He was a poet, a painter, and the front man for a rock band before he found his space in Minneapolis’ prolific rap scene. Turner’s soulful singing voice, and his ability to navigate from acidic funk to acoustic balladry to minimalist gospel, make it clear that he is a rising star on the rap music scene.

Depends On U debuts today on the artist’s Website https://www.dematlast.com/ and streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, Tidal, and Bandcamp.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

