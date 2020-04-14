Press Release: NiteLite Pictures Launches Coronavirus Positivity Initiative

Los Angeles, April 14, 2020 – In response to a real demand from its broadcast, Web and distribution partners, as well as charities seeking support, award-winning, Los Angeles-based production company NiteLite Pictures (NiteLite) today unveiled the Coronavirus Positivity Initiative, a worldwide effort to create programming that promotes togetherness, community and celebrates the human spirit during the global lockdown.

Under the banner of the Coronavirus Positivity Initiative, NiteLite is launching a series of programs that spotlight the heroes on the front lines, inspiring individuals from around the world, and comedy shows that take a lighter look at life during the pandemic. All the programs will feature real people from around the globe in an effort to help bring audiences closer together.

“This is truly a unique time in the world’s history,” comments NiteLite producer Ari Wilhelm. “While everyone is doing their part to help keep family and communities safe, there is a need for entertainment content like never before, and specifically relevant, uplifting content that is understanding and respectful of the situation we are all living.”

NiteLite is working closely on the initiative with its UK sales agent Meredith Coral of Lost Art Television to develop programming content tailored to viewing audiences and requested by broadcasters and media platforms during this time.

“NiteLite is responding to broadcasters’ needs and the audiences desires for not only new content, but relevant content to their current situation,” adds NiteLite executive producer Harry Lowell. “We’re developing heartwarming and comedy programming that connects to people’s lives during this new norm, while devising production solutions to deliver shows in a matter of days, not months, both remotely and safely.”

NiteLite will produce “self quarantine-based” content designed to resonate and connect to audiences. The company’s homebound, creative teams are currently developing engaging programming that can be produced quickly and remotely, while under stay at home orders.

NiteLite Pictures is a premiere Los Angeles based production company with over 18 years of experience, delivering engaging and innovative entertainment to targeted audiences. Specializing in multiple formats including; unscripted television series, documentaries, branded entertainment, live-events and competition-reality. NiteLite has produced and developed programming for U.S. and global broadcasters including; Discovery Channel, SyFy, Knowledge Channel, ESPN, History Channel, TVO, Oxygen, truTV, Funny or Die, OWN, Naver and Live Nation. In addition to broadcaster airings, NiteLite’s productions have garnered more than 60 million YouTube views and hundreds of millions more views on social media. NiteLite created the award-winning short #WeLaGente for Comcast Xfinity.

Founded by Meredith Coral, UK based Lost Art Television has more than 20 years’ distribution, acquisition and foreign sales experience working with broadcasters, streamers, digital platforms and distributors in all key markets. Coral was previously Head of Co-productions at UKTV and a key member of the programme funding unit. In this role, Coral was instrumental in strengthening UKTV’s relationship with international broadcasters, distributors and program makers in all genres, helping secure co-productions such as Undiscovered Worlds with Steve Backshall and Rachel Khoo: My Swedish Kitchen.

