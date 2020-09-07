Press Release: Paige King Johnson Hosts First-Ever Hometown ‘Country Yard Party’ Music Festival In Angier, North Carolina

New Single “Just Like You” Available October 2

ANGIER, N.C. – Nashville-based singer/songwriter and Angier, North Carolina native Paige King Johnson hosted the first annual ‘Country Yard Party’ music festival in true social distancing fashion while maintaining a lively atmosphere and providing captivating country music.

From means to end, Johnson coordinated and oversaw all plans and production with the help of friends and family for the festival along with taking the stage herself to perform some original songs. Initially scheduled for May, the ‘Country Yard Party’ music festival had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

While putting safety first above all, festival-goers had the option to remain in their cars or stay in their blocked off sections so everyone could enjoy the rare resurgence of live music and a sense of normalcy for the first time in months.

Watch live footage of the ‘Country Yard Party’ music festival HERE.

“I’ve been dreaming up this idea for starting an outdoor music festival in my hometown of Angier, N.C. for a couple of years now and had all plans set for its launch this May,” says Johnson. “When COVID hit in March and shutdowns started happening all around the world, I quickly realized this would be no easy task to do. Despite all the setbacks, I was determined to bring live music to all my friends and family who have graciously supported me over the years.”

Watch coverage of the ‘Country Yard Party’ music festival on CBS17 and WRAL.

Along with planning the ‘Country Yard Party’ music festival, Paige King Johnson has also been busy in Nashville working on an upcoming music video for her latest single, “Just Like You,” which will be available on October 2. “Just Like You” is Johnson’s first single release with the distinguished PCG Artists Development Records based out of Nashville, Tennessee.

Produced by Bill McDermott and written by Johnson and Regan Rousseau, “Just Like You” encapsulates the love of a boy for a girl who were made for each other. The song details knowing what each other desires in a relationship, though sometimes figuring it all out can be a mess; each knows how lucky they are to have found true love. Fans wait in anticipation for the release as Johnson continues to perform and share her passions with the world in every way she is able. The sky’s the limit for standout star, Paige King Johnson!

“Paige King Johnson is in the new class of authentic country singer/songwriters. Her signature sound, heart, and soul are reflected in everything she does,” says Bernard Porter, CEO of PCG Artists Development Records.



About Paige King Johnson:

Born in a quiet North Carolina town just 22 miles south of Raleigh, as a young 9-year-old girl, Paige King Johnson spent her summers under the crepe myrtles imitating the styles of Loretta, Patsy, Waylon, and Merle. Having a grandpa as her biggest fan also meant receiving the gift of her first guitar – a baby Taylor – and enrolling in lessons.

After her grandpa passed, the bright-eyed dreamer carried on his memory by taking her newfound discovery to local fairs, festivals, and any other stage she was allowed to stand on. As she grew older, Johnson added “opening act” to her resume, supporting chart-topping artists like Scotty McCreery, Neal McCoy, Luke Pell, and James Otto.

And with high school graduation came the realization that this was more than a hobby. The Angier native traded in horse pastures and back roads for the bright lights of Music City in 2015. Upon starting school at Belmont University for Music Business, Johnson honed in on the magic that had heavily influenced her as a child: the art of storytelling through songwriting.

The famous Bluebird Café was just one of many writers’ circuits around Nashville that provided a safe space for Johnson to meet other writers, try out new tunes, and get feedback. In return, Johnson began captivating audiences with her down-home stage presence, cut straight to the bone stories, and raw country voice, reminiscent of the classic country era.

In the last four years, Johnson has traveled back and forth between Nashville and the Carolinas, playing shows like the North Carolina State Fair and running her dinner theater, Country on the Outskirts of Town, that she founded in high school. Johnson’s quarterly show provides an atmosphere for locals to enjoy Southern cooking, fellowship with friends, and the sounds of classic and current country music with some gospel thrown in.

A three-time Carolina Music Awards Nominee for Best Country Female Artist, Johnson’s devoted homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her backyard.