Press Release: French Riviera Film Festival Partners With PlayPlay.TV To Take 2020 Festival Online

Festival to Feature Online Screenings on September 18 & 19, 2020, Women Filmmakers Panel and Virtual Gala Awards Ceremony, Live from the Beverly Hills Hotel

Los Angeles, September 2020 – French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) and PlayPlay.tv, premier digital video streaming service for the performing arts, have partnered to present the second annual installment of the festival online.

“We’re delighted to partner with PlayPlay.tv as we take our festival online this year, due to the pandemic,” comments FRFF co-founder Nicole Goesseringer Muj. “Film lovers from around the world will now be able to enjoy the wonderful array of film submissions virtually via PlayPlay.tv.”

Due to the uncertainty surrounding public events due to the global health crisis, FRFF, which usually is held in Cannes during the time period of the famous film festival, this year will be held online on https://playplay.tv/frff2020 (https://playplay.tv/patron/-French-Riviera-Film-Festival) on September 18 and 19, with screenings beginning each day at 1 pm PST.

Over two days, FRFF will celebrate short film and short-form content from around the globe and feature the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries. The two day festival pass are available now for $20 US and individual day passes for $10 US on https://playplay.tv/frff2020 (https://playplay.tv/patron/-French-Riviera-Film-Festival)

“As COVID-19 has truly changed the film festival circuit, we hope to forge a long term partnership with PlayPlay.TV,” adds Gotham Chandna, co-founder FRFF. “While we’re optimistic that our festival will be held live again in May 2021 during the time period of Festival de Cannes, we’re now planning to also hold the online festival moving forward, thus inviting film fans from around the world to participate.”

The full schedule is available at: https://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/frff-2020-program/

Some of the stand out shorts for 2020 include Refugee, an Oscar qualifying short starring Quantico’s Yasmine Al Massri; The Tears Thing by French director Clémence Poésy, who is also a top actress, most known for her work in series Gossip Girl, War and Peace and the film In Bruges; documentary The Power of Beauty by Italian director Alessandro Soetje; and She’s In My Head, the music video directorial debut by Lukas Haas (The Revenant).

FRFF’s full finalist list of short films in the categories of Drama, Comedy, Documentary, Sci-Fi/Horror, Animation, Experimental, Music Video and Fashion is available at: http://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/finalists-2020/

Link to official trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-9VNE2B9YM

As part of the program, FRFF will also feature a free of charge, virtual Women Filmmakers Panel to start off the festival at 11 am PST on September 18, accessible on the official festival site www.frenchrivierafilmfestival.com and partner platforms. The panel will be moderated by Women Documentary Filmmakers founder Sue Vicory, and will feature panelists filmmaker/photographer/author Francesca Andre, filmmaker Eeva Mägi and writer/entrepreneur/filmmaker Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest. (additional panelists to be announced shortly).

The festival will culminate with a special, free of charge virtual gala awards ceremony, to be held at 5 PM PST on September 19, streamed live from the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel on www.frenchrivierafilmfestival.com and partner platforms. EverTalk TV’s Jezlan Moyet will host the event, along with presenters Tony and Shalini Potts and Emmy-winning actor Vincent DePaul. Special musical performances by DJ Gotta, Marina V. and Grammy winner Paulina Aguirre, and some surprises are planned.

RMINÉ Bespoke has provided special couture fabric face masks for participants to wear during the event’s live, social distancing conscious segments. Event partners include Beverly Hills Hotel, Bel-Air Fine Art, Chateau de Berne, filmfestivals.com, Indie Entertainment Magazine, The Good Gin, and Weed Cellars. VIP gift bag sponsors include CelebLuxury, Davines, DiFiore New York, Miraj Eyewear, Minnieology, My Little Mascara Club, Nestl Bedding, Pink Mahoghany, Ready Set Jet, RMINÉ, Rosepops™, Shhh!… It’s a Secret! and Sleepphones.

French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) first launched in 2019 during the time period of the Cannes Film Festival. FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, Web and all digital platforms. Each year, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the world to participate in the two-day, by invitation only event that includes screenings, panels, VIP receptions and a gala closing awards ceremony. Attendees and participants include filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers. FRFF is co-produced by Gotham Chandna, president, Cloud 21 PR International and Nicole Goesseringer Muj, president, Kultura PR International.

