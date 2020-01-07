Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Business Attorney

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















You may not need the services of a business attorney often but there will come a point where there will be no other option but to get in touch with one. You could be a growing business and want to make sure that everything is in order from a legal standpoint. It is crucial that you’re doing research as you don’t want to hire just any attorney. There are some key considerations that you should be looking for and you can gauge the competency of the attorney by asking the following questions.

What are the Charges?

It is important to know how much the attorney will be charging right from the onset before you put everything to pen and paper. You could be a small business owner and don’t want to be given a huge quote when the job is complete. Before you can even begin working together, the attorney should be clear with their legal fees. You don’t want to waste time engaging the attorney when the price is practical for your business.

Does the Attorney Require a Retainer?

Most business attorneys will require that you do a retainer before they can start working. Make sure to ask if the retainer is refundable in case it is not used. You also want to be aware of the terms and conditions before you sign anything.

What are their Specialties?

There are different kinds of business lawyers. That is why it is important that you’re specific with your search. Do you need help with business registration or taxes? Once you’ve determined your needs, you will be able to select the right attorney for the job. Specialists are likely to charge more because they offer a very specific service and they will also be in demand.

Who Will Handle Your Case?

Even if you’ve contracted a law firm, it is crucial to know the exact person that will be handling your case. Working with big law firms can sometimes be challenging as it will be hard to follow up on individual details since you’re not sure of the person that is supposed to be handling your case. You can get in touch with Business Law Group if you’re looking for a law firm that genuinely cares about your case.

Is the Attorney Local?

Working with a local attorney is crucial since the laws could differ from one state to another. You don’t want to work with an attorney that is coming from out of town or state as such a person will not be very familiar with the laws and court processes. It will be easy to meet with them when you’re working with a local attorney. Since you’re a business owner, you won’t have a lot of time trying to get into contact with the attorney when you should be focusing on running the company.

Will the Case Go Trial?

A good lawyer will try as much as possible for a case not to go to trial. There are situations where there will be no other choice but to go to trial. You don’t want to be working with someone that doesn’t have trial experience. You should ask the attorney the number of their cases that have gone to trial and their winning ratio. This will give you the confidence that you’re in good hands.

How Many Years Has the Attorney Been Practicing?

Experience is an important consideration when working with an attorney. You don’t want to go for someone that has just finished law school. One of the easiest ways you can gauge the experience of the attorney is by looking at the number of years they’ve been practicing. You should also ask for references for cases that are similar to yours.

Do You Offer Free Consultation?

Depending on the nature of service, there are some attorneys that will offer free consultation as they will have nothing to lose. For tax services, you might have to pay for the consultation because part of the service is to offer advice on what to do. You can reach out to the attorney on the phone before you decide to meet them physically.

Conclusion

Getting the right attorney will be beneficial to your business in so many ways. You will never have to worry about running into trouble with the law. Getting your taxes in order will help in evaluating the health of the business. Don’t rush the process of looking for a business attorney. Doing some background checks will ensure that you’re only working with the right lawyer.

