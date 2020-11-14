Round 3 LIVE))) Masters 2020 Golf Tournament Live Stream, PGA Tour, TV Channel, How to Watch

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The most wonderful time of the golf season is here, even if it has come seven months later than we originally expected. The 2020 Masters is underway, and this year’s event is yet another star-studded affair at Augusta National Golf Club with a loaded 92-man field featuring most of the best golfers in the world.

Tiger Woods is defending his fifth green jacket, and while he got off to a hot start at 4 under through his first 18 holes, he was unable to pull away in his second round with a 71 that puts him four back of the leaders entering Round 3. Dustin Johnson has rocketed into the lead early in the third round, while Rory McIlroy is making a play to move up the leaderboard.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week with a variety of ways for you to watch your favorite golfers play one of the most exciting courses in the world.

Enough talking about it. Here’s how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

Round 3 — Saturday, November 14

Round 2 continues: 7:30 a.m.

Round 3 start time: 10:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to end of play on CBSSports, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:42 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel

11:04 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka

Amen Corner — 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 7:30 a.m. to end of round on ESPN

Early TV simulcast live stream: 7:30 a.m. to end of round on Masters

TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access*, Masters

* Authentication required on mobile app or connected devices

Round 4 — Sunday, November 15

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 8 a.m. to end of play on CBSSports, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Amen Corner — 8:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 10-3 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access*, Masters

* Authentication required on mobile app or connected devices

Additional details

Featured Groups: Andrew Catalon, Billy Kratzert and Michelle Wie West begin coverage of the 2020 Masters on Thursday morning with Featured Groups. In addition, Brian Crowell and Michael Breed also will serve as announcers for the Featured Groups live streaming coverage of select pairings throughout their entire round each day.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman serve as announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

15 & 16: Luke Elvy and Ned Michaels provide commentary and analysis for live streaming video on the 15th and 16th holes.

In addition to the other channels of live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights and Augusta National aerials, as well as historical and Interview Room highlights. Masters Live and additional features on Masters will be available for free at CBSSports and on the CBS Sports app for phones and tablets. Masters Live content also will be available via the CBS All Access subscription service for the first time this year. Along with CBS Sports’ broadcast coverage of the Tournament, CBS All Access subscribers can stream Masters Live content online at CBS, on mobile devices via the CBS app and on all major connected TV devices and platforms.

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network from CBS Sports, will feature live updates and reports on the leaderboard plus the latest stories from the Tournament beginning Monday with CBS Sports golf writer Kyle Porter. CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports and the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices. Highlights also will be available on CBS Sports’ social channels.

