Digital Marketing: How To Increase Social Media Engagement

Social media engagement essentially defines and measures interactions, feedback, and any measurable facets of social media efforts of a business operating online. Social media engagement varies from platform to platform, but most of them involves likes, shares, and followers.

Increasing Social Media Engagement

Using the right strategies, increasing social media engagement can bring rewards to one’s business. With 3.6 billion people using social media today, businesses have countless opportunities to reach more potential customers. If you’re an entrepreneur looking forward to improving your business through social media, take note of these tips:

Know Your Platform And Your Audience

No one goes to war without weapons and armor. Social media is a vast place. Before entering any platform and building your brand there, it’s crucial to study how your chosen platforms work in both the macro- and micro-level, and get to know your target audience.

The three social media giants today are Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, where social media interactions occur abundantly. These platforms measure social media engagement separately because of their individual interface dictating how users navigate the platform.

If you’re not new to social media but want to boost your engagement, then you should study your current engagement first. In this way, you’ll know your strengths and weaknesses, and create a better plan to enhance engagement.

Publish Content Worthy Of Interest

Content is your main chess piece in social media. It’s simple—businesses posting engaging content regularly tend to have better social media engagement than a company that posts boring content infrequently. To achieve better engagement, you should focus on posting content that will keep users interested.

It’s important to choose among numerous ways to create and publish good content. Case in point: using social media software to promote your brand. Greenfly specializes in capturing, collaborating, distributing, and communicating valuable sports content.

Since social media networks function differently, you should be aware of and implement the essential components of engaging content. Here are the top 10 component similarities of social media platforms that you should prioritize in your posts:

Images and photos: 68%

Video: 50%

Text-based posts: 30%

Stories: 26%

Polls: 26%

Live video: 22%

GIFs: 17%

URLs: 16%

Question and Answer (Q&As) and Ask Me Anything (AMAs): 11%

User-generated content (UGC): 10%

Remind People That You’re Human Too

Along with engaging posts, people will more likely show consistent interest in your brand if you love talking to them. After all, social media primarily facilitates social connection between individuals and organizations. You have to make your audience feel that you’re comfortable to interact with them on social media through showing your human side and refraining from automated posts and responses.

Check out these ways on how to get more personal and human with your supporters:

Initiate or keep the conversation going.

Get your team involved through allowing them to post related content with unique individual sign-offs.

Respond to concerns and queries with both automated and personalized replies.

Publish posts requiring user interaction, such as asking questions, creating polls, and more.

Host regular off-topic chats, touching different topics under the sun.

Feature people working behind your brand.

Use emojis, emoticons, and stickers on your posts.

Don’t Limit Talking About Your Brand

While it’s important to achieve the most on your social media platforms, you should also exercise control in publishing content. As it’s your brand’s social media account, you’re more likely to keep talking, posting, and promoting your company, but users would appreciate it if you’re also determined to step outside your box.

Therefore, joint campaigns in social media can spice up your user engagement. Your audience shouldn’t simply become your customer targets, and your content isn’t just for engagement, but these assets can pave your road when trading with other brands.

Trades between brands are usually classified into five categories:

Collaboration

Partnerships

Content placement

Cross-promotion

Value-add

Add Excitement Through Rewards And Incentives

A highly effective marketing strategy that has stood the test of time is making rewards and incentives for your supporters. Introducing incentives into your social media campaigns help in increasing conversions and satisfying returning clients.

By simply encouraging one customer to share your content on their social media account, several people can immediately see these incentives, then share them as well, and so on. It’s a win-win situation for you and your customer, as you’ll boost your social media engagement and your supporters will generate entries for these incentives.

Some social media marketing incentives that you can incorporate are:

Hosting giveaways and contests

Provide exclusive content for your advocates

Offer discounts and promo codes

Providing freebies and gift cards to subscribers

Having incentive-based referral programs

Takeaways

Take note that social media engagement isn’t all about accumulating the most likes, shares, and followers, but building your image online for more business opportunities with clients, partners, and investors. There’s no standardized approach in increasing a company’s social media engagement as every business has distinct products and services, audiences, and goals. However, you should know how to play your cards well to increase your social media engagement with the help of the tips discussed above.

