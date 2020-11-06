San Diego State vs. San José State FREE LIVE STREAM (11/6/20) |Watch NCAAF, college football online | Time, TV, channel

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















San Diego State vs San Jose State: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Radio State, Odds, More. The undefeated Aztecs host the Spartans, the Mountain West’s surprise of the season.

A challenger appears!

What traditionally has been a yawnfest between the top-tier and bottom-feeder, San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel has given life to the Spartans in this shortened season. The graduate transfer from Arkansas lit up a beat-up New Mexico team last week throwing for 467 yards and 5 touchdowns and helped the Spartans close out their opener against Air Force.

The staff here at MW Wire have been wrong about this San Jose State in previous weeks, but San Jose State has drawn their first real test in the Aztecs.

San Diego State is one of the few programs in the Mountain West that have been suited to play in these circumstances. The Aztecs have preached consistency for years and it’s paid off for the first two games of the season. The offensive line has plowed through opposing defenses and 3-3-5 defense continues to be dominant against Mountain West foes.

Though Carson Baker has proved his ability to lead and provide an offensive spark through the first two games, the emergence of the running backs – no matter if it’s Greg Bell, Chance Bell, or even liberty bell – are getting the job done, as it used to be for Aztec football.

For tonight, San Diego State has the opportunity to show little brother how the Mountain West has been won.

WEEK 10: San Diego State Aztecs (2-0, 2-0 MW) vs San Jose State Spartans (2-0, 2-0 MW)

WHEN: Friday, November 6 – 6:00 PM PT / 7:00PM MT

WHERE: Dignity Health Sports Complex, Carson, CA (27,000)

TV: CBS Sports Network

STREAM: FuboTV – Get a seven-day free trial

ODDS: San Diego State -9

RADIO: San Diego State | San Jose State

SERIES RECORD: San Diego State leads the series 22-19-2. Last meeting, San Diego State won 27-17 in San Jose.

WEBSITES: GoAztecs.com, the official San Diego State athletics website | SJSUSpartans.com, the official San Jose State athletics website.

GAME NOTES (PDF): San Diego State | San Jose State

