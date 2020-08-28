Savour The Powerful Health Benefits Of Ground Spices!

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The use of ground spices and herbs has been incredibly taken into account since historical times. Many of them were celebrated for their medicinal properties before culinary use. Modern science has now proved that many of the ground spice powder does indeed carry remarkable health benefits.

Below listed are the world’s healthiest spices along with their healthcare benefits, supported by research:

1. Turmeric for Fighting Inflammation

Turmeric has become a renowned ground spice for its ability to reduce inflammation, other discomforts, and illness. Curcumin, a substance present in turmeric helps to reduce inflammation in the brain which aids depression and Alzheimer’s disease. Curcumin is a powerful antioxidant that helps to fight oxidative damage and boost the body’s own antioxidant enzymes.

Consuming turmeric regularly also improves cognitive decline in individuals and gives your food a yellow color. Due to its anti-inflammatory qualities, turmeric helps in reducing pain and swelling in people with arthritis hence matching the effectiveness of some anti-inflammatory drugs.

Some studies have also shown that turmeric possesses powerful anti-cancer properties when consumed along with chemotherapy drugs. To experience the many health benefits of turmeric, you can purchase bulk ground spices online.

Spice your diet with turmeric by rubbing it on roasted vegetables and meats, sprinkling it in tacos, or creating a curry.

2. Cinnamon for Lowering Blood Sugar

Cinnamon is a popular spice processed from the bark of the cinnamon tree and is used in numerous food items and beverages such as pumpkin spice lattes or Cincinnati chili. Cinnamon is supremely beneficial for people who have high blood sugar. It imparts a sweet taste to food without adding sugar. It especially is known to lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

People suffering from diabetes are at greater risk of developing heart disease. Cinnamon also possesses heart-healthy benefits hence, reducing high blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Although, it is not a replacement for diabetes medication primarily helps to have a healthy lifestyle.

Cinnamon can be eaten by sprinkling it on yogurt, fruit, or hot cereal, or can also be used in stews and chilis, or as a meat rub.

3. Ginger for Relieving Nausea

Ginger is a tropical plant that is being used for thousands of years to treat stomach upset, diarrhea, and nausea. It is available in the market in a variety of convenient forms such as candies, capsules, and teas. You can also purchase the dried ginger powder and other bulk ground spices from online grocery stores.

It can also be bought fresh to make teas or grate into recipes. Ginger presents proven results at calming pregnancy-related nausea and reducing tummy upset after surgery. It also cuts the severity of motion sickness or chemotherapy-induced nausea.

Add this zingy spice into your diet while stir-frying dishes, smoothies, or sipping it in tea. It can also be used over homemade salad dressings and baked goods.

Healthiest Ways to Use Ground Spices

Whether you wish to consume spices fresh or dried spices, you will definitely gain from their beneficial compounds. They can be bought fresh or in a powdered form online wholesale organic spices stores. Regardless of the other health benefits, ground spices impart mouth-watering flavors to food and make healthy meals delicious and interesting.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

