Sex: 4 Tips for Making Masturbation Fun and Exciting!

Now that the rates for COVID-19 infections are back on the rise, it looks like most single people are in for another few months of pleasuring themselves at home. While we might miss the allure of meeting strangers in-person, keeping yourself safe from the current pandemic is essential. As such, masturbating in the comfort of your home can be a great way to make up for the lack of intimacy we’re all currently experiencing (and downloading countless dating apps in the process).

But we’ve already spent months getting to know ourselves better below the belt: how can you still make the act of masturbating fun and exciting?

Whether you have a penis, a vagina, or something in between, just about anyone can improve their solo sex life with a few simple tricks. Keep reading to learn about the many ways you can make masturbation more fun.

Change when and where you masturbate.

Do you masturbate in the same spot every time? If you’re usually laying on your bed when you slide below the belt, this old routine might become a little mundane.

Of course, this can be difficult when you live in a house with other people. But finding new, private places to masturbate when no one else is around can take your masturbation game to the next level. Try masturbating in a comfortable chair in your room, or take your libido into the shower in the early morning. Try masturbating on your knees or standing up. You’d be surprised by how these small changes can make a serious impact.

Treat yourself to some new lingerie.

There’s this idea that lingerie is solely for the pleasure of your partner, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Putting on your favorite pair of panties can be a great way to help you get in the mood. After all, you will have more fun if you’re feeling confident in yourself, whether you’re entertaining another person or not. By putting on a new pair of lingerie or shapewear that flatters your body type, you’re signaling to your brain that it’s time to get into the mood.

That doesn’t mean that you have to drain your bank account to achieve a sexy style; most people are able to feel more confident in a bra or teddy than a matching lingerie set complete with shoes and accessories. Start small and experiment with different size lingerie to get a better feel for what works for you. While the people you watch in porn look great in floral lace, this might not be what you prefer in real life. Look for adult models in your size that are showcasing lingerie in your preferred style. By comparing yourself to adult models that look like you, you can get a better idea if a certain product is the right fit for you.

Masturbate with someone else.

Masturbation is, inherently, a solo activity. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t invite someone else to share in the fun.

Hookup dating sites, cam sites, and premium snapchat options are among the best way to share sexual content with others. Partaking in a dirty snapchat has been on the rise among young adults, but just about anyone over the age of 18 can get in on the fun. Try teasing each other throughout your workday with sneaky pics of your high rise panties or floral lace bustiers. This will build up the tension until you’re both able to masturbate when you get home from work. When you allow someone else in on your private fun, your orgasm will be even better.

Best of all? Video chatting is a socially distant activity.

Pay for the porn you want.

There are plenty of free porn sites out there, but they might not give you what you want. When you want high-quality porn that actually supports its actors, investing in premium accounts can offer you the best explicit content without putting your personal information at risk.

Many sites even offer a great promotion for first-time users. Instead of worrying about your personal information being tracked on sketchy free porn sites, investing in a private account with an accredited porn supplier will help ease your conscience when you’re getting down and dirty. You might even discover your new favorite cam girl in the process.

Masturbation looks different for everyone, but there are a few simple ways to make your time alone more enjoyable. Rely on these tips when you are looking to have more fun on your own.