How to Plan an Epic Camping Trip in 4 Simple Steps

Camping is a much-loved pastime in the US, with more than 40 million people partaking in family and group camping trips each and every year.

With the opportunity to explore the great outdoors, spend quality time with your loved ones, and get a much-needed break from the stresses of modern-day life, all without having to even get on a plane, it’s not hard to see why this type of vacation is becoming more and more popular with families up and down the country.

So, whether you are planning your first family camping trip, you fancy a few nights under the stars with your significant other, or you want some fun in the wilderness with your friends, keep reading to find out how you can plan an epic camping trip in only four simple steps.

1. Plan the basics

Before you even start thinking about the different activities that you want to try out during your trip, you first need to decide on all the basic elements.

These include:

When you want to go camping

How long you want to go camping for

Where you want to camp

With who you want to go camping

Once you have established all of the above, you will find that the rest of the planning of your camping trip goes a lot more smoothly.

2. Gather your equipment

If you have never been camping before, you may want to head over to The Camping Geek for unrivaled advice and tips on buying the best camping equipment. From the roomiest tents to the coziest sleeping bags, whatever your camping equipment needs, this site will be able to help you.

Other key items that you will want to pack include:

Pillows

Backpacks

Hiking boots

Flashlamps

Comfortable clothing

Rain jacket

First aid kit

Sunscreen

Toiletries

Insect repellent

Cooking tools and utensils

Matches

3. Determine your activity list

This is where it gets a bit more exciting. There are so many adventures and activities that you can enjoy when on a camping trip, with options to suit all tastes and budgets, from hiking to swimming, boating to fishing, orienteering to geocaching – and don’t forget the challenge of actually building a campfire before making your own s’mores.

It is always a good idea to plan your preferred activities before you embark on your camping trip, as you never know whether or not you will be able to get sufficient cell service once you are out in the wilderness.

4. Plan your meals

Although you may normally prefer a bit of spontaneity when you go on vacation, a camping trip lends itself well to planning, and this is particularly true when it comes to your meals.

No one wants to return to the campsite, tired and hungry after a long day’s hiking, only to be faced with the task of deciding what to make for dinner. Therefore, you should always plan all your meals ahead of time, as well as ensure that you pick options that can be quickly and easily cooked on a campfire or camping stove.

Once all of the above is complete, all you need to do is sit back and relax and wait for your trip of a lifetime!

