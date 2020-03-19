Sex: How Important Is Penis Size to Women?

At some point, you may have wondered—how important is penis size? It’s a common question to ask–even women have questioned it. Well, if you’re dying to know the answer, you’ve come to the right place. The answer is yes, but also no. Was that helpful? Let me explain.

The emphasis on penis size

Society portrays an exaggerated focus on sex and a heavy burden on males to always satisfy their partners. The idea of having a big penis goes hand-in-hand. Many people think if you have a big penis, you’ll always satisfy your partner, which can drive some males crazy

When it comes to sex, penis size does factor in. There’s no getting around that. Some women will find some men too big, while some will find others too small.

However, many women know that penis size is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to sex. Coupling this with the fact the average erect male penis length is 4.59 inches, the illusion of needing a big penis starts to break.

The general consensus is that while the size is of interest, hardness is more important. What’s even more important is your overall sex appeal, sexual presence, and sexual skill set.

What can be done?

What I’ve learned over time is that whether or not a woman claims to care about size, men want to be bigger. The penis is a prominent symbol of masculinity. The bigger you are, the more manly you feel. Now, you don’t need to be big to be manly, but if it’s important to you, there are options.

While it is important to develop your sexual skills and promote healthy testosterone levels, there are ways to optimize size and hardness.

One of the most accessible enhancement techniques to promote blood flow is Kegels. Think of it as weightlifting for your sex muscles. There are also other male enhancement techniques like jelqing to consider.

You might also consider a penis pump, which is designed to use gentle forces to increase length and girth. However, you should know that the results from this type of enhancement are typically very modest and temporary.

I recommend trying a variety of approaches to find out what works for you.

Understanding rhythm

What if you try everything and just don’t feel like you’re quite big enough to satisfy your woman? If your penis is not up to the job, it’s not time to give up.

Most women will find that even though they like the idea of a huge penis, it is not very practical. When it bumps up against the cervix, it is excruciatingly painful, and not attractive at all.

The other thing you’ll find is what women really need from penetration is rhythm. The right strokes help promote blood flow, increasing her sensitivity, which means sex feels more pleasurable, from penetration to fingertips brushing on her skin.

Changing the pace and rhythm and taking breaks to focus your touch elsewhere are important techniques to make sure she doesn’t get overstimulated.

No matter how big you are, if you can’t tap into the right rhythm, it won’t be good sex.

Focus on how you can improve your sex skill set and make your woman feel good. If she knows you are invested in her pleasure, she’s going to enjoy you as a partner.

Try out your options for increasing size and hardness to find out what works best for you.

