Sex: The Beginner’s Guide to Buying Your First Bondage Kit

The beginner’s bondage kit contains accessories like rope, under mattress restraints, tape, wrist and ankle cuffs, spreader bars and others. The bondage kit can be enjoyed by anyone just for the power exchange dynamic, a physical sensation or extreme erotic aspects offered by the slavery kit activities.

Bondage kit buying guidelines

Top light bondage kit tips

• Never buy a bondage kit impulsively, consider your budget first.

• If most of your sex activities will be bedroom-based, we recommend getting the under bed bondage kit. Next, you should only get a bed and a partner ready to be tied up and the time to have fun. The tethers go below the mattress and they contain cuffs or loops on their ends for restraining a person by the ankles or wrists. Their weight and the mattress keep things safe and difficult to escape. Later, packing away will be simple, you will only need to tuck the ends below a mattress.

• Avoid rushing when getting the kit. No matter how excited you are, take time to explore what you really love about a bondage kit.

• Never fear the safeword. It is okay to save out, this is not a fail or a weakness symbol. Always communicate clearly and if it is not possible, ensure you have other ways of saying red, amber, stop and others.

Safety

• Active consent by the people taking part is a must.

• Do not use accessories that are not meant for erotic bondage. Never tie anything around a person’s neck.

• Don’t feel pressured to use the bondage kit if you are not ready. Just because you saw the kit being used somewhere does not mean you also have to use it. You need to learn the guidelines on how to use a bondage kit first.

• You must always have a group of safewords or choose to use certain traffic lights. You can even have non-verbal ways of saving out when necessary.

• Have a fast way of escaping each time. This entails having a pair of scissors nearby, especially when using a bondage kit accessory like a rope.

• Always know that when using a sex bondage kit, comfort, physical, emotional and mental safety is very crucial.

Conclusion: Using a bondage kit will take your sexual pleasure to another level. We hope our guideline has given you useful pointers to help you begin your erotic restraint and show you the ways how Millenials date today to satisfy their desires. Do you have any questions? If yes, just write to us.

Author bio: This article was written by Peter Campbell a sexual health advisor. He is good at offering advice and counseling on sex-related matters. The guidelines he has talked about here have been tested and found to suit the people who are using the sex bondage kit for the first time.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

