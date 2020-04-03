6 Amazing Ways How Cannabis and Kratom Help With Addiction Recovery

The Scourge of Drug Addiction

Drug addiction is one of the most daunting experiences a person can ever go through. And when someone willfully accepts to give up the habit, they deserve more than just a pat on the back. Quitting drugs, especially opioid drugs, is a long and arduous journey. Very few people make it through the full transition, with others finding themselves relapsing to a habit they detest.

But what could the problem be? Are the numerous incidences of a relapse happening due to the patients’ weak willpower, or could the conventional medical-assisted therapies (MATs) by proving ineffective?

One fact that’s beyond doubt is that most drug withdrawal medications, such as methadone and suboxone, are highly addictive. So, it’s unimaginable how these medications can even be approved for the treatment of addiction in the first place. But considering that the abstinence-only approach is usually touted as the next best alternative to MATs, drug addicts are often left with no choice but to resign themselves to these ineffective MATs. Well, it turns out there might be a glimmer of hope on the horizon, courtesy of cannabis and kratom.

But just how do they succeed where most MATs have failed? This post shall take an in-depth review of the top 6 ways cannabis and kratom help with addiction recovery.

Common Symptoms of Drug Withdrawal

The symptoms of drug withdrawal vary slightly depending on the drug that a patient is addicted to. However, these symptoms mostly manifest as:

Gastrointestinal complications, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea;

Neurological symptoms, such as body shivers, tremors, seizures, and motor coordination problems;

Flu-like symptoms, often accompanied by pain throughout the body and frequent headaches;

Sleep disorders, such as insomnia;

Anxiety-related disorders, such as stress and depression, and;

Irritability.

Ways Kratom and Cannabis Can Help With Addiction Recovery

Pain Relief

Pain is the primary medical condition that cannabis and kratom are often prescribed for. Cannabis, through its main extract known as cannabidiol (CBD), relieves pain by affecting the cell-signaling of the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS refers to the body’s system of endogenous cannabinoids. This system performs several functions, from mood regulation to pain relief and inflammation relief.

In some cases, the ECS may not be very efficient at treating pain, and that’s where CBD comes in. When a recovering addict consumes CBD, they’re basically injecting more cannabinoids into their system. The result is faster pain relief. As for kratom, its two main active ingredients, known as mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, relieve pain by attaching to the pain receptors that are located in the brain and Central Nervous System.

Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Insomnia is the main sleep disorder associated with addiction recovery. CBD relieves insomnia by erasing the REM phase. The REM phase is a stage in sleep that’s mostly associated with dreams and nightmares. The logic is that the less a patient dreams, the longer their sleep duration.

There have always been conflicting opinions on whether kratom pills can induce sleep seeing as it’s a stimulant, so it’s more likely to keep a person awake. But at low doses, certain kratom strains, such as Red Vein Borneo, have been shown to promote good sleep by treating erratic sleeping patterns.

Stress and Anxiety Relief

Stress and anxiety almost always accompany drug withdrawals, and they account for a significant number of relapse cases. Thankfully, cannabis and kratom can help patients recover much faster from drug addiction by relieving stress and other anxiety-related complications. CBD relieves stress by enhancing the activity of the neurotransmitter, serotonin. Low levels of serotonin are associated with high levels of stress. So, by impacting serotonin receptors, CBD helps to relieve various anxiety-related disorders. Studies on the efficacy of CBD found that the substance can reduce anxiety symptoms in people with a social anxiety disorder.

On the other hand, kratom treats anxiety through the actions of mitragynine. Mitragynine binds to the opioid receptors that are located in the brain, thereby relieving pain. It’s important to remember that while kratom delivers effects similar to those of opioids, it doesn’t fully bind to opioid receptors. That explains why, unlike opioids, kratom isn’t addictive.

Managing Mood Oscillations

Mood oscillations, also known as mood swings, are part and parcel of recovering addicts, and they’re closely related to stress and anxiety. One Moment the patient is happy and upbeat, and the next they’re gloomy. Mood swings can adversely impact a person’s productivity at the workplace as well as interpersonal relationships. So, how does cannabis and kratom help?

According to a 2018 review, kratom can enhance mood and relieve the mind of racing thoughts. Again, it all comes down to how mitragynine interacts with the brain’s opioid receptors. In terms of cannabis, one extract known as 9-deltatetrahydrocannabidiol (THC), activates the body’s cannabinoid receptors which make an individual react rationally to situations and emotions.

Treatment of GI Complications

Nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea are the three main gastrointestinal side effects that accompany drug withdrawals. These symptoms happen because the brain has to adjust itself to the changes in the body’s neurotransmitters.

Both CBD and Kratom have analgesic properties that relieve the abdominal pains associated with diarrhea and vomiting. Also, kratom and THC deliver the famous euphoric effect thanks to their stimulating abilities. A person in a state of euphoria tends to enjoy the activities that naturally make them happy. Examples include having sex, working out, and eating. That’s how these two substances restore appetite.

Treatment of Seizures

Both cannabis and kratom have been used from time immemorial to manage seizures, but it’s cannabis, through CBD, that has displayed more remarkable anti-seizure properties. CBD is such an effective anti-seizure substance that in June 2018, the Food and Drug Administration approved a CBD-based drug, known as Epidiolex, for the treatment of two forms of seizures. These include Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. The conditions, though rare, are quite debilitating.

While a recovering addict may not necessarily suffer from these forms of seizures, they can certainly benefit from the overall anti-seizure effects of cannabis. Now, You can get your hands on cannabis edibles online canada easily from your nearby authentic retail stores.

Evidently, cannabis and kratom are invaluable to a recovering addict. But still, it’s important to note that these substances are not the silver bullet to drug withdrawal. While they treat most of the associated symptoms, the patient must still exercise a level of self-discipline.

