Shangri La Live Adds Phenomenal Book of Shangrila Game to Its Catalog

The Shangri La Live virtual casino, and hence its visitors, received an exclusive gift in the form of the Book of Shangrila branded slot. The official Shangri La Live web site has been replenished with an exclusive novelty from Spinomenal.

The new Book of Shangrila slot is an exciting journey into the Ancient Egypt era, which, in addition to pleasant emotions, can also bring material pleasure in the form of a 5,000-fold increase in the bet. Free spins options and a bonus game are just a few of the pleasant opportunities presented in this slot. This list is continued by the expanding symbols traditional for similar slot machines, as well as the wild symbol. The main surprise for the players will be the developers’ innovation – the function of buying free spins.

The scheme of the new slot is standard and familiar to many slot fans – these are five classic reels with ten possible paylines. Starring on the reels of the Book of Shangrila, you’ll be greeted by the Pharaoh and his queen, as well as mythical scarabs, centuries-old pyramids, and familiar symbols of playing cards. Spinomenal’s creative development team has used breathtaking animations and state-of-the-art sound effects to enhance the game’s atmosphere.

Spinomenal is a successfully developing provider of innovative software for virtual Internet portals. The company’s catalog has more than a hundred HTML5 games in its stock and every month it is updated with two or three new products. A very important point is the fact that Spinomenal provide easy and convenient access to their games from various devices, including desktop PCs and mobile gadgets. At the same time, equally high-quality and exciting gameplay is successfully provided. From the very first days of its existence, Spinomenal has become one of the fastest growing providers of gaming content in the field of gambling virtual entertainment.

Shangri La Live Bonus Offers

The first thing that awaits a new visitor of the portal is a no deposit promotion from Shangri La Live. What does it mean? A new client signs up for an account and immediately gets a decent portion of additional spins in Starburst slot. Any winnings from these Free Spins will need to be wagered 35 times before being cashed out. This is given exactly 24 hours. The maximum possible material benefit for this offer is 1000 euros. Agree, this is a great way to enjoy the game without spending your money on it.

As soon as the moment has come, and the player is ready to make his first deposit, another interesting offer is immediately ready for him. To be a little more precise, these are three welcome bonuses at once. The unique offer for new customers is divided into three first deposits.

The first deposit will bring a 100% bonus up to € 200. This bonus includes a condition for the number of mandatory bets. Namely, 40 bets will need to be made by the player within three calendar days.

The second deposit will bring a 75% bonus up to € 300. It requires a 30x wagering requirement. They must also be wagered within three calendar days immediately after the offer is credited to the account.

The third deposit will activate a 50% bonus up to € 500. This time the number of required bets is only 20, and again the player has only three calendar days to wager the entire amount.

A separate welcome bonus is offered to those who like bookmakers. This welcome offer for sports forecasters offers a great chance to earn a 100% bonus up to € 100. After this bonus is credited to your account, you need to wager the amount just ten times within seven calendar days. The maximum winnings for this offer is 5,000 euros.

A small nuance – the minimum deposit required to receive these welcome bonuses is only € 20.

In terms of the number of various bonuses and original promotions, the site is on a par with the best online casinos in Canada.

As for games

For a longtime slot fans, Shangri La Live offers a wide variety of online casino slots. There are over a thousand of them here. These games are created by international leaders in the gaming industry. Among them are Microgaming and NetEnt. The slot machines produced by small innovative and rapidly developing companies have not been ignored. Their names are Playson, Endorphina and Nolimit City.

Fans of a traditional casino table games will also be impressed by the range of this portal. Shangri La Live will delight you with all known types of poker, as well as American roulette, baccarat and blackjack.

Licensed activity

Shangri La Live is a licensed Internet portal. The authoritative Curacao gambling license ensures the absolute legality of this online casino. Valid information regarding this license can be found on any page on the Shangri La Live website. Thus, visitors to the portal can always be sure of the reliability and honesty of the resource, that the rules of any game here will be observed one hundred percent.

Register on the Shangri La Live website and enjoy a good game and impeccable service!

