INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















With all the products and programs out there that claim to help you look your best, you would think that it takes a lot of work to be beautiful!

It really doesn’t need to be as complicated as you might think. We’re all beautiful, and when you know the simple tips to bring that beauty out, looking great is a piece of cake.

These tricks can help you cut back on time spent in front of the mirror every morning. This list will be a savior when time is tight, and you need to improve your appearance in a flash.

Don’t Skip Sleep

They call it beauty sleep for a reason! When you close your eyes and shut down your mind, the rest of your body goes into a deep restorative mode.

When you get a consistent eight hours of sleep each night, you are giving your body time to repair as much damage as possible.

Have you looked at yourself in the mirror after a rough night?

It’s not your best face, to be sure. A good night’s sleep helps defeat puffy eyes, dull skin, and improves your disposition. Happy people are always better looking!

Have a Regular Skincare Routine

To have a glowing complexion, you need to care for your face like the precious asset that it is. One of the most important ways to care for your face is through a regular skincare routine, morning and night.

The first step in this routine is to cleanse your skin. Choose the right type of cleanser for your skin type. You don’t ever want a harsh cleanser, but some skin can handle — and needs — a deeper cleaning than others.

If you aren’t sure which skin type you have, this quick skin type quiz will give you the answer.

Every few days, after you’ve given your skin a good cleaning, you should use an exfoliating toner. Exfoliating sloughs off any dead skin and cleans deeper into the pores. This helps prevent acne and keep your skin looking fresh.

Immediately after cleansing or exfoliating, you should apply an oil-free moisturizer to your face and neck. Use an upward sweeping motion.

If you are the proud owner of a serum, you probably have no idea when and why you apply it to your face. Serum is a product that you can use before moisturizing and after cleansing. It delivers extra moisture and targeted nutrients to your skin.

Face serum penetrates deeper into the skin, while moisturizer serves to lock that hydration in.

Clean Up Your Diet

We all know how important eating right is for our overall health and our waistline.

But did you know that what you eat can help or hinder the vibrancy of your skin and hair?

Veggies and fruits contain skin healing vitamins, especially the brightly colored ones. Try to eat a rainbow of produce every week and you’ll be giving your skin and hair its weekly dose of vitamins and minerals.

You also can’t forget the importance of hydration! When your body is dehydrated, the first place that it will withhold moisture is from your skin and hair. To prevent this, aim to drink plenty of water each day.

To protect your body from damage caused by anything you ingest, cut out processed foods and hard liquor. Beer and wine are ok in moderation since they contain antioxidants.

Above all, don’t smoke. If you want to keep smooth, youthful-looking skin, smoking is a habit that you have to break. It causes wrinkles, especially around your skin. Smoking leads to stained teeth and fingernails as well.

Take Good Care of Your Teeth

Your smile can have a significant impact on your appearance. It’s worthwhile to take measures to improve your smile.

How? By taking good care of your teeth, that’s how.

We’ve heard since we were young to brush and floss every day. Keep that habit up, but for some of us, we need a little more help.

If you suffer from crooked teeth, it might be time to look into braces. Nowadays, you don’t even need a dentist. You just send in a mold of your teeth, and they’ll send a kit that helps straighten your teeth.

Whitening your teeth can help you have the confidence to smile wide and often, which will help your appearance as well.

In the words of Aubrey Hepburn, “Happy girls (people) are the prettiest!”

Cut Your Hair For Your Face

Did you know that your hair cut can complement or detract from your good looks?

Yup, there’s a whole science to it.

The best hair cut for you will depend on the shape of your face. Do you know your face shape?

Read over this article to identify your face shape and which haircuts would work best for you if you aren’t sure.

Of course, it does no good to get the perfect haircut if your hair looks dry or unhealthy.

Trim your hair regularly to get rid of split ends. Use a repairing mask for shiny, healthy hair, and always protect your hair from damage. Before styling with heat, apply a heat protectant on your hair.

Exercise Regularly

The benefit of regular exercise is obvious; it can help you lose weight. However, there are benefits you get from a heart-pumping workout that go beyond the size of your waist.

Exercise can tone your muscles, reducing cellulite and saggy skin. It improves your skin’s appearance by increasing blood flow, delivering nutrients and oxygen to every surface of the body.

When you sweat, it opens the pores and gets out all the impurities for a clearer complexion.

Dress to Impress

You could follow all these beauty tips and walk out the door looking frazzled simply by not dressing well.

There is a certain dignity that you should follow when you decide what clothes to wear when you want to look your best. First and foremost, make sure no wrinkles are in your clothes. Also, don’t wear extremely tight clothes.

Choose colors to match your skin tone, but don’t overdo the colors and patterns that you wear. Have one piece of clothing with patterns or bright colors, and keep the rest in neutrals.

Conclusion

Short of having your own personal beautician, this list can help you walk out of the house with confidence every day.

When it comes to beauty, less is more, and more is less. This list of simple beauty tips to improve your appearance will accentuate your natural beauty. Making your flawlessness look effortless.

Dominique Daniels is the Business Manager at The Pointe. With over five years of property management experience, she begins and ends each day loving what she does. She finds joy in helping current and future residents and makes The Pointe a place everyone loves to call home.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

