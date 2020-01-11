Home>#INSCMagazine>Snowman’s Take! The Rooney Rule Needs To Be Abolished!
#INSCMagazine Opinion/Editorial Snowman's Take Sports

Snowman’s Take! The Rooney Rule Needs To Be Abolished!

11 Jan 2020
40
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 3

I have long since wanted to speak about this, and I’m very old school when it comes to hiring practices being a CEO of my own company and part of a fabulous brand. So, with that preface out of the way, here it is


The Rooney Rule is stupid and needs to be abolished.

Oh I’m sorry, did I get under some people’s skin already, sorry about that. No I’m not. I’ll say it again.

The Rooney Rule is STUPID and needs to be ABOLISHED.

I know what the NFL is trying to do, and kudos for trying to employ more minorities in coaching roles. I get that. Being a black man, I am no stranger nor completely insensitive to the black plight. I’ve lived it.

But, let’s do a little old school here and do RIGHT by the ones, black, white, or otherwise, that DESERVE to be coaches in the NFL or ANY league or sport.

Make the coaching hire because the person you interviewed, or flew in for an interview KNOWS HOW TO DO THE JOB and YOU as an owner have done your due diligence in researching the candidate.

How about that?

Again, I completely understand what the rule is SUPPOSED to do, but in a way, it’s kind of saying, “Okay, we’ll do our part to hire some black coaches if we want to.”

One of my frequent guests, and good friend Cole Johnson of Cole Sportz said it best on the premiere of my new show “The Daily BS” when he stated “It’s like we’re telling grown men what to do and how to do it.” See, that…right…THERE! It’s like this rule was establish to police black hiring practices. You would like to THINK…THINK…that the folks in charge would do their due diligence and research a candidate in full before hiring them.

How many times have you filled out an application for a job and you read that little disclaimer that says something to the tune that said company does not hire on the basis of race, color, religion, or creed.

Again, THAT…..RIGHT…..THERE!

Have I been wrong, certainly. Many many, MANY times before. But on this one, I don’t think I am. though I could be proven wrong again. I understand that. But, that’s Snowman’s Take. What’s yours?

Thanks for reading!!

Facebook Comments

Brian Snow
A native of Chicago, the Snowman got bit by the broadcast bug while listening to Jim Durham call the Chicago Bulls, Wayne Larrivee call the Chicago Bears, and John Rooney call the Chicago White Sox. He dropped his first call in 1995 and then it was on from there.

Related Articles
NBA Sports Uncategorized

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online

Robert D. Cobb
Welcome back my Spurs and Clippers fans...  I would like to thank everyone for sticking with me I hope everything worked out
Featured Video Play Icon
#INSCMagazine

Stylish Spider-Man Clothing To Make You Look Handsome

Denise Mitchell
Are you a Spiderman fan for years? Do you like to express yourself with wearing the amazing Spiderman clothes? The
Sports Uncategorized

Three Reasons Athletes Are Always Safe On The Field

Robert D. Cobb
If you watch sports on TV, you might think that some of them are quite dangerous. Particularly, if you take

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.