Recently I came across a post on Instagram which came with information about getting a religious exemption to the Covid vaccine.

I will not name the person since the post has garnered way too much support. Still my biggest concern from all of it has been the lack of response from Instagram. The post needs to get taken down since it spreads misinformation.





On the letter that she sent to the private university she gives an introduction to a specific part of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Which is that individuals have the right to be free from discrimination on the basis of religion.

Her first point is “the vaccine was developed by aborted fetal tissue.” This is an entirely false statement. Someone then commented and clarified that it was instead “fetal cell lines.” Either way neither are true. Which then takes away her first point when it comes to abortion.

Interestingly enough it’s easy to find information on what got used in the vaccine. Nebraska Med has this to say about the vaccines “when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for emergency use, neither the Pfizer nor Moderna vaccines used fetal cell lines during the development or production phases. (So, no fetal cell lines were used to manufacture the vaccine, and they are not inside the injection you receive from your doctor.)” Also found that Johnson & Johnson didn’t use them either.

Her second point is that she can make the choice to not get vaccinated because of free will. I don’t even know where to start with this since it’s so incredibly ignorant. I will point out that over the last 20 plus years businesses, schools, government agencies, and landlords have banned smoking in or around their facilities.

From my perspective she would rather risk the health of others due to receiving misinformation about the vaccine.That is really disgraceful behavior and it really doesn’t matter if she continues as a remote learner cause she still holds these beliefs. .

I get having questions about the long-term efficacy rate of the vaccine. Yet all one has to do is take a look at what has happened with Polio and Measles, Mumps and Rubella to understand that eventually Covid will get eradicated.

Yet it all starts with getting vaccinated.

We’ve also seen rises all over the world of Measles thanks to misinformation and a new found ridiculous belief that vaccines cause Autism.

She also voices her concerns about how the vaccine effects fertility. According to UC Health the evidence shows that there is no harm to women who are pregnant or who are looking to get pregnant. Also, when it comes to men there’s no effect on their fertility either.

Now it’s time to go back to the Title VII comment of hers. Does it have any bearing here? The answer is no. It doesn’t take long to show that if a school, business, or government agency required vaccines, a religious exemption isn’t going to get granted. Why? Cause there’s no discrimination. Since it’s all-inclusive.

What is interesting though this woman comes across as pro-life, yet her stance is definitely not. When it comes right down to it, this is about helping others around you more than helping yourself. I think nothing points this out like the example of the six members of a church congregation in Florida that passed away from Covid over a 10 day stretch.

Thankfully that church has now become a place where people are now getting vaccinated.

Which leaves my last question to her is. You are obviously pro-life so how come you are not acting like it?

