Style: 6 Accessorizing Tips for Any Outfit

Some people are naturals when it comes to accessorizing and are never seen without a statement piece or layers of jewelry. For others, accessorizing can be new territory, and may seem a little daunting to get it absolutely right.

Why Accessorize?

There are many benefits to adding accessories to your outfit. This could be:

Showing off more of your personality

Providing a statement piece

Adding a touch of color or elegance

Drawing the eye to certain areas

Making you stand out

It breathes new life into old outfits

6 Accessorizing Tips

So now you know why you should be accessorizing, next let’s find out how!

Consider Accessories Which Change Your Shape

You can achieve different looks with outfits dependent on the shape you’re trying to create. A belt accessory, for example, can serve to bring your outfit in at the waist and create a different silhouette. Long necklaces can make a neckline appear longer and more formed, or hair accessories may create a different shape for your hairstyle.

Add a Touch of Gold or Silver for Elegance

Simple gold or silver jewelry pieces can look stylish and elegant. They can serve to make even a basic, minimalist outfit that little bit more interesting. This could be one or two pieces, like a simple gold cross necklace or a silver bracelet, against a black or white plain outfit, and it will always work to add a touch of glam.

Add Pops of Color

Colored accessories help to channel your personality, as well as give darker or plainer outfits a completely different look. If you’ve gone for an all-black, all-white or all-grey outfit, then bright colors such as reds, pinks or oranges — any bright color, really — will create a whole different effect.

Pops of color can be added through a clutch bag, shoes, items of jewelry or even through makeup, such as a bold lip color.

Make Your Outfit More Formal with Jewelry

Even an outfit which feels very casual can be made to fit for a formal occasion with the right accessories. All it needs is some eye-catching or sparkly items, such as a large necklace or some long, dangly earrings, and your outfit will be much more glamorous and formal-appropriate.

Spend Time Looking for the Perfect Accessory

You want all your accessories to speak to you and reflect your personal style. It may be that the mainstream stores don’t provide exactly what you need or don’t fully embrace your personality. Spend extra time browsing stores, such as niche shops or small businesses which produce handmade, unique items to find those perfect pieces. You may even be able to get some accessories custom-made from certain suppliers.

Match Carefully with Patterns and Prints

Accessorizing is a lot easier with plain clothes, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear accessories with patterns or prints. Just be sure that accessories don’t add too much layering and result in an outfit which is too busy and distracting. Use complementary colors and shapes to match the prints your outfit already has.

Have fun!

