TAG Heuer – Always presents you with the latest models from the most popular collections

Always presents you with the latest TAG Heuer models from the most popular collections. You will always find the latest innovations from the brand here, packed with the latest information and peppered with other useful information. Are you interested in a new model that is not listed below? Write to us using our contact form. As an official specialist dealer of the TAG Heuer brand, we have numerous models available directly. Also, if you are particularly interested – depending on availability – we would be happy to put you on our reservation list and give everything to fulfill the dream of your favorite watch. The overview of new products is continuously updated, so it is worthwhile to stop by regularly!

The innovations of the brand were officially presented for the first time at Base world 2019. The focus here was on the new edition of the Autavia, which was launched in the steel as well as the leather version with colored dials. The SuperLuminova luminous indices glow in the dark so that the watch can be read even in difficult lighting conditions. The engraved crown and steel back also serve as a tribute to the legendary times of aviation and racing.

The delivery of the Autavia has so far been delayed. We are all the more pleased to be able to present the first Autavia model with a black bezel and a smoke-brown dial.Also new in 2020: the new TAG Heuer Connected Collection – luxury watch and smart watch in one.

Tag Heuer offers its quality-oriented customers a rich selection of elegant timepieces, which are aimed in particular at ambitious water sports enthusiasts and sailors. Unlike many other wristwatches from the diving sector, in which a stylish appearance plays a minor role, the Swiss manufacturer attaches great importance to extravagant designs and selected materials, which also look great on land. To be able to optimally withstand the pressure generated during diving operations below several hundred meters, Tag Heuer relies on housing made of brushed or polished stainless steel for all models in the Aquaracer collection; various versions also have an elegant gold bezel. Robust sapphire glass, which effectively protects the precious watch from accidental scratches or harder bumps, is part of the indispensable basic equipment for all models of the unique Aquaracer series, depending on the model chosen, even particularly deep-diving trips between 300 and 500 meters below the water surface pose no problems represent.

Discover the excellent combination of sporty standards and extravagant design – with a stylish Aquaracer. In our wide range of high-quality luxury watches, we offer you a wide range of high-quality models from this unique collection at extremely attractive conditions – within Swiss, we also send all orders without additional shipping costs.

