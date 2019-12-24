Tech: 3 Best Websites to Learn Advanced WordPress for Free

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















WordPress is the most used content management system on the internet. WordPress has become so powerful since its release in 2003 that the internet has more than 30 % of its website running on WordPress. WordPress works by providing its users with a management portal by which they can customize their site to their liking. WordPress admin panel has the capabilities of managing your data, features, and many other aspects of your websites.

WordPress works based on adding plugins and themes into the admin panel to get more functionality and enhance the look of the website. There are currently more than 30,000 themes in the library of WordPress that you can use to customize your website as you need. Even if you can’t find a theme that matches your needs, you can also make your customized theme very easily.

The functionality aspect of a WordPress website is managed by the plugins you install into the admin panel. There are more than 50,000 WordPress plugins, plus you can also make your own as well. If you want to create a career in website development than WordPress is the best place to start, and even if you just want a website for yourself and your company, WordPress is the best platform you can use to develop your website very easily.

As easy as WordPress is, there is still a lot you need to learn to use WordPress and its features efficiently. Below are some of the best websites that you can use to learn WordPress efficiently.

Dream Host’s WordPress Guide

One of the first things you are going to need to develop a WordPress website is a domain and a hosting service. A domain allows you to publish your website on the internet and the hosting is cloud storage that you use to publish your website on the internet. Dream hosts provide you with the best of both worlds, dream host sells their users domains and hosting for their WordPress websites and more importantly, dream host also has an in-depth guide for their users on how to develop a WordPress website. The guide is constantly updated to ensure that dream hosts users get to know about the latest updates that are available in WordPress. If you want to develop your WordPress website (WordPress Website erstellen lassen) then Dream Host is the place to go.

WordPress Codex

There are many types of people in the world some prefer having video instruction, while others like to read the manual. Well if you are of the second type than WordPress codex is the right place for you to learn WordPress. You can think of WordPress codex to be a manual of the entire WordPress. The codex is a website that is hosted by WordPress itself and it offers all the information you need on WordPress. The codex is divided into sections that are specially designed for people to learn WordPress at any level, whether you are a beginner or an experienced WordPress developer, the codex will have something for everyone.

WordPress TV

As we discussed above, some people prefer video tutorials while others like written manuals. If you are the guy that prefers video tutorials than WordPress TV is the website for you. The website has a complete video library that covers all aspects of WordPress from beginner level to the advanced users, the videos are uploaded by active WordPress users and it is completely free to use for everyone. There is also a section on the website that is dedicated to the WordPress community, there you can find different seminars from different guest speakers, which talk about WordPress. WordPress TV offers its users with in-depth knowledge of WordPress for free and for everyone to use.

