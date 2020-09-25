Tech: How to Source the PC Accessories You’re Desperate For

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Anybody new to building their own PC or improving their current model by buying parts and accessories will first need to do some reading up on what they need and where they can buy it from.

Depending on whether you use your PC for work or gaming will influence what accessories you need, along with what your budget is and how advanced you are looking for your computer to be. There are many types of PC accessory, as explained below.

Types of Accessory

PC accessories can be straight-forward, basic devices such as headphones or keyboards. They can also be much more advanced and niche pieces of equipment like scanners, joysticks, and gamepads. In essence, a PC accessory is a piece of external hardware that allows you to carry out a certain function on your computer.

As an example that can be both a profession and a pastime, podcasting requires certain hardware and software to be done to a quality standard. Microphones, equipment that has been around for well over 100 years, are becoming clearer and more advanced in their models and are an essential accessory for this activity. Audio editing software, downloadable from the internet, is also key, while graphic drawing tablets might be required for those wanting to design accompanying podcast art.

What You Need

When looking for an accessory, price, functionality, and ergonomics should all be taken into account so that you can settle on what you truly need. If you spend hours and hours in front of your PC, then ergonomics could well be the most important factor of the three. An ergonomic keyboard, for example, is designed for comfort and reduced strain on the user.

You should also be wary of spending more money than you need to on PC accessories, as they can get remarkably pricy the higher-end you go. If it is simple, basic work that you carry out on your PC, it is probably not necessary for you to buy a top-of-the-range mouse, for instance.

Where to Buy Them

There are numerous quality PC accessory retailers on the high street and online. If you are purchasing PC equipment for a friend or family member – perhaps for their birthday – and you do not know exactly what it is they need, consider buying them a Currys gift card so that they can make their own decision in-store. Currys PC World has a wide range of stock, from hardware to software, that will improve the performance of a computer.

Best Brands

To know what to purchase, it is important that you are familiar with the best PC brands. Generally, well-known brands such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo come very high up user-ratings, while slightly less familiar though still reputable brands like Asus, Acer, and MSI are also incredibly reliable.

When it comes to PCs, due to their price and their technical nature, it is usually standard practice to opt for a famous brand rather than something obscure found online. This will also protect you in case of breakdown, as many items from reputable brands will come with a warranty.

