Home>#INSCMagazine>Teddy Bridgewater: Why He Is The Sleeper Quarterback To Watch Out For In The NFC South
#INSCMagazine NFL Opinion/Editorial Sports

Teddy Bridgewater: Why He Is The Sleeper Quarterback To Watch Out For In The NFC South

13 Apr 2020
1190
Post Views: 164

CHARLOTTE, NC – With all the hype and hoopla lost amidst Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the one signing that quietly slipped under the radar was former New Orleans Saints backup quarterback and first round pick, Teddy Bridgewater defecting to the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers.

In a division that has a combined seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP’s, 31 Pro Bowls and NFL first-team All-Pro’s between the aforementioned Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan, as well considered by many as one of the most unpredictable, thanks to Bridgewater now in Carolina, the NFC South just got a lot more entertaining.

In five games filling in for Brees, the former 32nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville went 5-0 while completing 67.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions while compiling a QB rating of 99.1

And in a division that features notable playmakers such as WR’s Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, running backs such as Ronald Jones, Todd Gurley and Christian McCaffrey—who just inked a record four-year $64 million extension—in Carolina, Bridgewater is going to have his work cut out for him, as well as a chance to show that his five-game run and new three-year, $63 million contract was no fluke and a smart investment on the part of the Panthers.

While he may not be as accomplished as his fellow NFC South peers in Atlanta, Tampa Bay and New Orleans, the 27-year-old Bridgewater is also about a decade and a half younger than the 42-year-old Brady and 41-year-old Brees and seven years younger than the 34-year-old Ryan.

As they say, football is a young man’s game, and Father Time is undefeated.

One connection that many missed, and why Bridgewater may pick up where he left off down in New Orleans, is new Panthers offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. Brady, who helped some graduate transfer quarterback from Ohio State named Joe Burrow—you may have heard of him!—have arguably the greatest and most prolific season by a college quarterback in history down at LSU, en route to winning the Heisman and likely be the first player overall selected, in the 2020 NFL (Virtual!) Draft.

Their familiarity with each other from the Saints, as well as how the Panthers offense will look like and run, were key factors in Bridgewater’s decision to sign with Carolina. And on paper, Carolina isn’t exactly no slouch and with Brady likely to feature McCaffrey heavily in his offense along with newly-signed WR Robby Anderson, DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel.

So, while some experts have already written off the panthers due to the loss of former franchise and 2015 NFL MVP quarterback, Cam Newton, the panthers seem perfectly content with being overlooked, as their name and mascot in the wild, prefers being hidden from plain sight and waiting to pounce at any moment.

Robert D. Cobb
Founder, Publisher and CEO of INSCMagazine. Works have appeared and featured in places such as Forbes, Huffington Post, ESPN and NBC Sports to name a few. Follow me on Twitter at @RobCobb_INSC, email me at robert.cobb@theinscribermag.com

Related Articles

© Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns Sports

Cleveland Browns: Re-Signing of OLB Jamie Collins, Step In Right Direction

Robert D. Cobb
Armed with over $100 million in salary cap space and a desperate need to keep and retain their own, the
#INSCMagazine Cleveland Browns Opinion/Editorial

Baker Mayfield: Browns Rookie Quarterback Channeling A Young Brett Favre

Robert D. Cobb
In his first ever NFL start at QB vs. the Detroit Lions in a Browns 35-17 win, top overall pick
#INSC #INSCMagazine Arizona Cardinals Atlanta Falcons Baltimore Ravens Boxing Buffalo Bills Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns Dallas Cowboys Denver Broncos Detroit Lions Entertainment Featured Front Page Green Bay Packers Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Clippers Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings Movies NBA New England Patriots New Orleans Saints New York Giants New York Jets New York Rangers NFL NHL Oakland Raiders Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers Pop Culture San Antonio Spurs San Diego Chargers San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks Sports Spotlight Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tennessee Titans Washington Capitals Washington Redskins

Pop Culture: Why May 2, 2015 Will Be A Day To Be Remember

Robert D. Cobb
There are most days that many look forward too, such as a birthday, anniversary or  big event,today, May 2nd, 2015

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.