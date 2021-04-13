Emerge Next Leaders is hosting the Teen Innovation Summit this Friday, April 16-Saturday, April 17th to help change this statistic and guide diverse and ambitious high school and college students nationwide to discover career opportunities they are passionate about. With it’s dynamic content, this highly-anticipated annual Summit typically sells out in 48 hours and has shifted online due to COVID. Usually set as a live in-person event, teens nationwide can now attend virtually. The online experience will include panel discussions, interactive workshops, jobs and a teen entrepreneur marketplace as a leading youth company creating meaningful and dynamic content. The content is purposeful and engaging for teens, educators, and parents. Those attending live will have the opportunity to participate virtually as well as have the chance to win an assortment of prizes.

The virtual experience, which is fully accessible on mobile and desktop, will kick off with a teen TV-like talk show that debuts on www.teeninnovationsummit.com at 6PM ET 5PM CT on Friday. The event will be led live by teen hosts, DJ Mike P, and interviews by teens with leaders who represent diverse backgrounds from top companies in the media, entertainment, business and technology. Attendees will learn about career pathways, have the ability to find jobs online via the EMERGE NEXT LEADERS teen job board on the website and connect with universities and coding schools that are taking part in the two-day summit. An online Afrobeat Dance Masterclass, hosted by world-renowned teacher, Petit Afro will be held Saturday morning which will get attendees up and moving

Alissa says, “Emerge Next Leaders ensures teens receive information from world-class professionals and industry leaders who represent today’s most advanced and rapidly growing career pathways in technology, creativity, business and entrepreneurship. The Teen Innovation Summit is a dynamic and unique experience designed for high school and college students where they can learn about career pathways and level up by connecting them with some of the world’s most dynamic leaders.”

For more information, please visit www.emergenextleaders.com and www.teeninnovationsummit.com