Telekom Malaysia (TM) is providing best speed internet services with Digital TV

Good internet speed is the best source for offering video streaming, television, graphics, data and voice communication with the incredible enhancement of the speed. So, you can use the options of internet speed test. It is an easy to use option that helps you know the speed of the internet.

They provide services to over seventeen million internet customers at speeds of up to 105 Mbps. They also offer features including parental control and internet security to their users. Its accounts come with seven email accounts. The prime feature of this tool is the high-tech services because it is designed with unique and high-tech infrastructure.

Internet packages

You can avail several packages from 2mb speed to 5mbps. It caters to family and students both. You can avail unlimited and regular packages. These are all designed by keeping the user’s demand in mind. Wi-Tribe is the network that gives three days’ money back guarantee, if you are not satisfied with internet services of Telekom Malaysia. You will be able to get complete refund. You need to call customers services and inform them that you need refund within three days of installation. Return your device to the closest service center.

Wi-Tribe Coverage

In all major urban areas of Pakistan, Wi-Tribe gives its coverage like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore and Karachi. It offers unlimited internet packages for its users in the areas. You will enjoy same TM packages and schemes in all cities of Pakistan.

Digital TV

You can enjoy TV services through app. Users can easily download the Telekom Digital TV on their smartphone and can enjoy TV channels, movies and on demand movies. At the affordable fee on monthly basis, you can subscribe the TV service. With just log in, you will avail their services.

Live TV Controller:

Do not worry, that you will miss your favorite live show today. In the presence of this service, you will enjoy it at you pace, in office, taxi, bus or in the waiting area. It is another property of the TV that it gives the facility of enjoying the live show. This element can be called an elite offer for the clients for a phenomenal amusement. You can enjoy this facility wherever you want.

On-demand movie

It is the magnificent element of this facility that clients can play, stop, rewind and quick forward the show as indicated by wish. There is no compelling reason to sit tight for the beginning the project. You can enjoy your favorite TV programs live as well as according to your feasibility.

No Power Cut Issue

There will be no issues of power cut or poor signals.

Broadcasting in every climate condition

It is the innovation that works in every single climate condition appropriately. It gives 100% satisfied result with the speedy signal. You do not have any interruption in the signals when you are watching your program.

Assortment of Channels:

It is showing the videos of HD quality.

Having a huge amount of database on the website.

It is clean, simple and showing a great and attractive home page for the users.

It offers free online movie streaming for the users at the highest level.

It is a user friendly website and very entertaining.

You can enjoy variety of your favorite channels, videos and video streaming with this option.

Test the internet speed

You can test the speed of the internet with the TM speed Test. It works by measuring the speed of data download and upload in an accurate way. The results are displayed in the form of the graph and the numeric data. It is measured in the kilobit and megabit. The majority of the people want to get rid of this issue. With the help of this speed test tool you will come to know accurate data. By using this tool, you will come to know the reason behind your weak signals.

By using these speed test tools you can get plenty of benefits. These are responsible for high-quality services with clear signals of internet at incredible qualities. This is very easy to use because by clicking star button the test will start.

