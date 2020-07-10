Types of Student Accommodation One can get when They Go Abroad

The moment one secures a place for study in any of the universities abroad where they have dreamt of studying for a while there is a feeling of joy and accomplishment and at the same time there are a lot of things that crops up in one’s mind. The primary thing that concerns one is their accommodation. In a new city and that too in a different country, finding the right accommodation is the most important thing.

For student rent Nottingham one can find different options to choose from actually. But firstly, one needs to find out that the college or the university where they have been enrolled for a course have any on campus accommodation or not. If yes, then one can easily check out their private halls of residence because staying inside the campus can be the best possible thing for a student. There will be no commute time spent to reach the campus and one can also save a lot of money from public transports as well. But what if there is no on campus accommodation? Well, then one has to look for other options and here are a few options that one can easily consider:

Shared apartment

A shared apartment or a shared house is said to be the most popular kind of student accommodation abroad. This is also offered by a lot of language schools and colleges around the world. Here, one can live in a furnished apartment and here are more than one bedroom because it is shared. One either can have their own room in the apartment or they can go for a dual occupancy room. If that happens then one has to share the kitchen and bathroom along with the common area with the other person as well. The benefits of a shared apartment are that, it is a very cheap accommodation option which a student can go ahead with. One can easily make new friends here because they can share places with them and these apartments do not have strict rules like on campus stays which one has to follow. But yes, there is a chance that one do not get along with their flat mate but that can happen at hostels as well where one may not click with their roommates. Also anything shared has less privacy as compared to the single occupied studios.

Dormitory

Dormitory is another student residence option where a room has to be shared by more than one student. Here, not only the room but the bathrooms, kitchens and other common areas are also shared with others. In most cases this is how a university hostel looks like. At least 2 students are asked to share a room. As most of these dormitories are located in the campus or just at the outskirts of it one does not need to spend any extra time to commute to the university. One can stay just at a reach with the library and other university facilities like study rooms and cafes which are very beneficial. But if they are within the campus then one might have to face stricter rules like they need to come back to their dormitories within a given time every day. Also here one cannot bring any guest for an overnight stay.

Private apartments or studios

If one wants to get their own en suite or apartment then one can live as they please. But yes, one has to find an accommodation like this on their own because no institutions will offer a single apartment to their students. There will be lots of space and one can choose an apartment in their preferred location. But this is the most expensive accommodation choice that one can make. This is a very unlikely choice for a student but still if they want to go for it, then they need to know that they not only have to cover the rent but also needs to pay other things like insurance, utilities, internet and other things. In most cases these rented single apartments are unfurnished and hence one has to buy everything to make it a comfortable stay.

Home stay

If one goes abroad for a purpose like to study then this can also be a great option if they can arrange a cordial family near the university or the college campus. If they are willing to open a part of their house for student accommodation then nothing likes it. One can stay there and have their privacy and at the same time they also get a chance to share their space with a family. In most home stays, both breakfast and dinner are included with the rent money and so one can also get a chance to try both local and home food. They do not have to cook everyday on their own and neither do they need to eat outside. Hence there are hardly any cons when one is living with a family apart from if they have any strict rules for their tenants.

But how do one book a student accommodation abroad? Well, either one has to book through the university or the school where they have been enrolled to or they have to arrange it on their own. If the university site or any other site is ready to help then nothing like it. They mostly do have an idea about the good accommodation options which are near the school and ask the students to research about them. Arranging accommodation on own means one has to do a lot of research before they zero down to a place. In fact, it is better to book a place for a week or a month and check if that place is suitable for stay. If it is, then one can go ahead and sign the papers for a longer term.

There are also many online platforms which can help one to find an accommodation abroad. One must choose an authentic site and rely on them to get a better place to stay.

