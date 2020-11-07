The Astounding Therapeutic Benefits Of Cannabis with Koi CBD

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The cannabis plant has been cultivated for medicinal and recreational purposes for centuries. Its origins are believed to be Central Asia. Cannabis would later gain a global reach, with many people worldwide consuming it for various reasons including the fact that it makes them feel better.

The human body has cannabinoid receptors that bind with the cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant. The compounds offer some therapeutic benefits for various health problems. Research shows that humans are bound with the cannabinoid receptors, and the compounds have been found in women’s breast milk.

Although some legal concerns surrounding the use of cannabis are rife, its use for medical purposes has gained merit since our bodies are naturally wired to interact with the cannabinoids. The merits are further supported by the increasing evidence of the benefits associated with cannabis use. Saskatchewan weed store share the benefits of Cannabis:

Cannabis & Digestion

Getting the ‘munchies’ is one of the effects of cannabis use, though every user does not experience it. Nevertheless, studies show that the endocannabinoid system does impact appetite levels. As such, cannabinoids can be used in treating and managing eating disorders. According to a study published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders, cannabinoids could potentially answer anorexia and related issues.

Cannabis has been used to help lower feelings of nausea, with studies suggesting it also may offer several digestive benefits. Given this, medical marijuana might have viable answers for some digestion related health problems.

Cannabis & Pain Management

Chronic pain is one of the prevalent ailments that some doctors have prescribed medical marijuana for their patients. A survey published in the Spine Journal’s recent issue stated that 1 in 5 patients at the Colorado Spine Center was prescribed cannabis to help with the pain. And 90% of the patients using medical marijuana said the pain relief was moderate or significant.

Note that the study by the Spine Clinic was a survey; it nevertheless pointed to the promising potential of cannabis being an effective option for treating back pain. Many of the people that have used it say it has helped them manage pain. Moreover, science is also backing such claims, with studies suggesting that cannabis for medical purposes can be used to help reduce chronic pain.

Cannabis & Mental Health

One of the misconceptions of marijuana use is that it can significantly impact mental health, especially when the user consumes high doses of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), which can also trigger anxiety. Some people believe that THC can expedite the development of personality disorders in predisposed persons. However, all these are concerns that are yet to be proven.

Experts are researching the relationship between cannabis and mental health, given the various concerns and reservations of cannabinoids’ impact on mental health. While studies are increasing, and there are no conclusive findings, it is believed that medical marijuana can help in treating and mitigating some mental health conditions.

Cannabis & Brain Function, Development

How the cannabinoid receptor in the unborn baby’s brain suggests that cannabinoids could play an essential role in their brain’s development. According to studies, cannabis has been connected to the development of new neurons in the brain. It also has been linked with brain plasticity and neurogenesis. Furthermore, the neuroprotective properties found in medical marijuana are believed to help treat various brain-related conditions.

Cannabis & Cancer

Cancer treatment is one of the intriguing areas of focus when it comes to medical marijuana. Cannabis has been used to counter the impact that chemotherapy has on the body. However, its effectiveness in fighting cancer is still a matter that oncologists globally work hard to determine. Different cancer patients have opted for the Rick Simpson Oil Treatment when seeking a cure, but different methods can be considered when going with this treatment.

Past studies suggest that THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) could be a potential option for cancer treatment. However, many experts had their reservations for THC based products due to their concerns of psychotropic effects. Therefore, oncologists shifted focus to CBD (Cannabidiol) and CBG (Cannabigerol). According to a recent British study, Cannabinoids might be the answer to the fight against cancer that researchers have been looking for, but if combined in a way that allows for a synergistic reaction.

