Aurora is famous for the town of Baler, which is considered by many as the surfing capital in Luzon. Finding a place to stay in the area is not a problem because of the presence of many accommodation options. Below are some of the best hotels in Aurora.

Costa Pacifica

Probably the most popular hotel in Baler, Aurora is Costa Pacifica. It’s a large hotel with a total of 78 rooms, six restaurants, and a huge freshwater pool. It’s an ideal place to stay in if you’re going with family and kids since the hotel offers plenty of fun activities. And since Baler is a surfing hotspot, Costa Pacifica offers free surfing lessons to their guests. For the little ones, they have kite-flying lessons. All of their rooms have comfortable beds, flat-screen TV, minibar, and facilities for making tea or coffee.

Nalu Surf Camp

The best thing about Nalu Surf Camp is that they offer a variety of accommodation options. There’s the Ifugao Nipa Hut, the Deluxe Nipa Hut, the Premiere Nipa Hut, and traditional and modern bahay kubos or traditional Philippine huts. There’s even a hammock area for guests who simply want to lounge around. And since this is a surfing resort, they offer lessons handled by some of the best instructors in the area. So if you’re serious about surfing then this budget-friendly place should be on top of your list.

Playa Azul Baler

This is one of the most recommended hotels in Baler and for good reasons. Their rooms are simply gorgeous. And if you’re lucky enough to get a room with a balcony, then you can get a lovely view of the sunset without even leaving your room. Another reason to stay here is their restaurant, which offers some of the tastiest dishes in all of Aurora. WiFi signal is strong all throughout the property making it a perfect place to post your surfing photos on social media. It also has an ideal location because it’s near two Baler attractions: the Baler Hanging Bridge and the Ditumabo Mother Falls.

Aliya Surf Camp and Resort

If you consider yourself an environment-friendly person then wouldn’t you want to stay in a hotel that shares your values? So if you’re going to Baler, you need to consider booking a room at Aliya Surf Camp and Resort, which prides itself on being an eco-friendly hotel. They even have rooms made of repurposed shipping containers. This is also the place to go if you want to learn how to surf. They have beginner-friendly lessons handled by professional surfers. Also, a big attraction is their outdoor dining area where you can enjoy your food while watching TV or while taking a dip in the swimming pool.

RedDoorz

If you just want a basic hotel to stay in with all the modern amenities that you’ve grown accustomed to, then the RedDoorz hotel is a perfect choice. They have several branches in Baler, with one on Sabang Beach. All their rooms are air-conditioned with flat-screen TVs and free WiFi. RedDoorz is also popular for its hospitable staff, which is always sensitive to the needs of guests.

