Top Razer Gaming Laptops of 2020

You may even consider investing in a Razer gaming laptop if you have a dedicated gaming device. As one of the biggest names in computer gaming, you will see Razer green and black features in the best gaming package. And whether you love it or hate it, Razer is also responsible for RGB lighting’s popularity, which seems to adorn most peripherals today with Chroma technology. The wide variety of products it offers is tailored for players. So the Razer laptops are responsible for some of the best gaming laptops.

The Razer Blade was one of the best since the original model was launched in 2012. It was the most slim gaming computer in the market, which made it portable for the machine, strong and great enough which played all high-end games. Right now, one of our favorites is the newest Razer Blade 15, but there are variants to choose from if they don’t meet your needs or budget.

Razer Blade 15 model

If you love Razer’s best gaming laptops, take a look at the high-end Razer Blade 15 model, which has an Intel Core i7-8750H and Nvidia RTX 2080 processor and weighs less than 5 pounds and is only 0.7 inches thick. How to find suitable competitors in the portable gaming market obviously, if you’re doing something that leaves a small footprint in your bag and doesn’t bother to sacrifice a bit of performance, the base model Razer Blade 15 may be more suitable for you.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13

Based on Intel Ice Lake, is the first gaming device I’ve tried to work with. The thin chassis isn’t allowed to frame a graphics card capable of providing real frame rate for gaming, but you really can with the GTX model. The original Blade Stealth machine used a weak GP1 MX150, but a silicon GTX. The newest gaming razer laptop means you can play the newest games, although you have to differentiate them with the game’s graphics settings.

Razer Blade Pro 17

Certainly, the Razer Blade Pro 17 needs to be upgraded. It still has the 9th generation Core i7 cell phone, and we haven’t seen an update to the 10th generation Comet Lake yet, but it’s important to note that the Razer is the 17-inch laptop currently on sale. This makes it the obvious choice for games on the big screen. It is also one of the few Razer laptops with a 240 Hz screen for high-performance gaming.

Razer Blade 15 Base Model

Assuming the high-end version is expensive, the Razer Blade 15 Base Model is a terrific choice. Maximum use of RTX 2060 graphics, this is the least powerful Max-Q. But you have to think of the base model as a more economical alternative to Razer’s main 15-inch machine. It still has the same 15.6-inch screen. But don’t put it on 4K panels. This varies from Full HD, 1920 x 1080 pixels showing 60 Hz to Full HD 144 Hz. In any case, the screen matches within the GPU. I’m talking about a full GTX 1660Ti or RTX 2060. Both graphics cards are available with the Core i7 9750H final or the 10th Gen 10750H.

