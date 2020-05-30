The Best Pianists Alive Today In 2020

The piano word has evolved from the phrase pianoforte and is an instrument which used to produce music like Jazz, chamber music and many other types. It is mostly found and used by the pianist.

The pianist is the musician who loves and knows how to play the piano. In order words, they are the piano players and can produce a variety of music with it.

20 most famous and alive pianist are: –

Martha Argerich

Lang Lang

Yuja Wang

Mitsuko Uchida

Murray Perahia

Evgeny Kissin

Alfred Brendel

Maurizio Pollini

Daniel Barenboim

Vladimir Ashkenazy

András Schiff

Yo-Yo Ma

Maria João Pires

Krystian Zimerman

Marc-André Hamelin

Khatia Buniatishvili

Grigory Sokolov

Hélène Grimaud

Yiruma

Radu Lupu

Let’s talk about a 3 well-known pianists in brief: –

Vladimir Ashkenazy-

Vladimir Ashkenazy is a very well-known pianist born in 1937 in Gorky. He is one such pianist who began to play the piano when he was just six years old, and when he reached eight, he got admission at the Central Music School.

In the year 2020, the pianist officially announced his retirement leaving behind many of his recorded piano repertoires. Before retiring, he worked with many great pianists like Zubin Mehta and George Solti.

Some of his recordings include: –

Bach’s French Suites complete sonatas given by Scriabin.

The complete solo piano works of Chopin and Rachmaninov

Vladimir Ashkenazy also won many rewards and prizes like: –

He won the second price in 1955 for the International Chopin Piano Competition and won the Queen Elisabeth Music Competition held in 1956.

He, along with John Ogdon, won the International Tchaikovsky Competition held in 1962.

Also won Rachmaninov International Award in 2014 and many other wards.

Martha Argerich-

Martha Argerich is one of the finest classical pianists born on June 5, 1941.

At the age of eight she for the first time gave her pubic performance. Winning the 1st prices in Geneva International Music Competition and International Chopin Piano Competition at the age of 16 and 24 respectively, she left the whole world amazed at her talent.

Some of her famous albums are: –

Piano Sonatas Numbers 2 & 3 by Chopin.

Piano Concertos of Beethoven.

Piano Concertos Numbers 1 & 3 by Prokofiev.

Martha Argerich by Chopin.

Prokofiev For Two

She has even worked in many movies like-

Sansa

Why Competitions

Bloody Daughters

Pianist Streets

Martha Argerich also says that she never wanted to be a pianist and neither she wants to be the one today, but it is the only thing that she can do very well, and even we believe that she is the greatest and a fabled alive pianist today.

Alfred Brendel

Alfred Brendel is not just a pianist but also an author and poet born on January 5, 1931. He is the one who didn’t belong to the family of musicians but began taking the lesson of piano at the age of six.

He has worked with Ludwig Van Beethoven, Amadeus Mozart and Schubert and this piece of work are still remembered by many. He began recording at the age of 19-20 years, and few of his well-known recordings are: –

Great Pianists of the 20th CenturyLive and Radio Performances by Alfred Brendel

Piano Sonatas

Along with this, he has worked in a few movies like: –

Pianomania

Les Trois dernières sonates

Taste of the Arts: Volume 2

He has won many awards for his musical work as well as for his poems. Along with it, he got the Lifetime Achievement Award in the year 2016.

Conclusion: –

So, we can say that we have many great pianists who have given a great piece of musical art.

There this work is something which is always going to remind us of them, and none of them has become a great pianist in 1-2 years. It took many years along with hard work and practice to reach where they are today.

