The Golden State Warriors lost in disappointing fashion to the Memphis Grizzlies. Their season is over.

Now the franchise has a dilemma on what to do with Andrew Wiggins. Steve Kerr has constantly praised his work on the defensive end and this year he had his best shooting year overall. It also helps with how much attention Stephen Curry got this year.

Still his points per game average (18.6) was among the lowest of his career. He seemingly plays well offensively to start the first half and then disappears in the second half. During the broadcast tonight there was talk about him needing to become more aggressive to take pressure off Curry and that didn’t happen.

Overall for the season he shot 47.7 percent from the field, 38 percent from three and only 71.4 percent from the free throw line.

He also missed several key shots in the second half including a layup and a missed wide open three. His most questionable shot of the game was with a little over a minute to go in overtime with the Warriors down one. He took an ill-advised three that only got the backboard which resulted in the Grizzlies scoring in transition off the miss.

Overall in the two play-in games against the Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, Wiggins shot well from the field 20-40, yet was only 2-9 from three. With his offensive skills though he only went to the free throw line twice and made one.

The question now for the Warriors is Wiggins worth keeping? Does he do enough offensively to warrant getting paid over $31.5 million next season? Does he get a season to see how well he can play with a healthy Klay Thompson?

Judging by how Kerr has praised him throughout the season he is likely back.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

