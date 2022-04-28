The United Kingdom’s film industry is booming. This growing demand means that access to larger studio space needs to be doubled. The UK currently has major studio complexes: Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, Elstree and Warner Bros. Studios at Leavesden, and Longcross Studios in Surrey.

But with more video productions in London arising, the demand for studio space is outstripping the supply. The UK’s top film and TV studios are all booked out and it has been predicted that 6 million square feet of studio space will be required in the next 5 years just to meet the growing demand for studio space utilisation.





This is particularly important since the UK production costs have been increasing too. UK film and TV production rose to £5.64bn in 2021, which turned out to be a 14.6% compound annual growth rate.

The UK has become an attractive location for production companies because of its world-class facilities, which means that new projects can’t get started until there is space available. As a result, many productions are being forced to look elsewhere for studio space.

This situation is not sustainable in the long term and it is essential that the UK Film industry doubles its studio capacity. Otherwise, we risk losing out on valuable production to other countries.

7 Benefits of Filming in a Large Studio Space

More Control Over the Environment

Filming in a large studio space gives you more control over the environment. You can create any setting that you want, whether it’s an urban jungle or a desolate wasteland. This level of control is essential for creating believable and realistic settings.

It also allows you to control the climate, which is essential for maintaining continuity throughout a production. Many movies such as, The Revenant and The Hobbit franchise have been able to create amazing winter sequences by filming in a studio with controlled temperature and humidity.

2. Improved Sound Quality

When you’re filming in a studio, you have complete control over the sound. You can easily add or remove sound effects as needed. This level of control is essential for creating believable and realistic soundscapes.

Sound is often one of the most important elements of a film. By filming in a studio, you can ensure soundproofing and avoid unwanted noise pollution. This was the case for Inception, which used a soundproofed studio to film the scenes set inside of a dream.



3. Ease for Visual Effects

A large studio space is much easier to work with when it comes to visual effects. You can easily add or remove elements from the scene without having to worry about the physical limitations of the space. This flexibility is essential for creating complex visual effects sequences.

A lot of movies are now being shot entirely in studio spaces, with the majority of the environment being added in post-production. This allows for a much higher level of control and flexibility when it comes to creating the final product.

Movies like Avatar were able to create amazing visual effects by filming in large studio spaces.

4. More Safety for the Cast and Crew

When you’re filming in a large studio space, you have more control over safety. You can easily set up barriers and safety nets to protect the cast and crew from any potential hazards. This level of control is essential for ensuring a safe working environment.

Many accidents occur on film sets due to the chaotic and unpredictable nature of filming. By filming in a studio, you can eliminate many of the potential hazards and create a safe working environment for everyone involved.

Safety is always a top priority for any production, and large studio spaces allow you to ensure that your cast and crew are as safe.

Allows for More Complex Stunts

Large studio spaces allow you to set up more complex stunt sequences. You can easily rig up wires and other safety devices to help with the execution of stunts. This level of control is essential for ensuring that stunts are performed safely and effectively.

Stunts are a vital part of many action movies, and they often require a lot of planning and preparation. By filming in a studio, you can take the time to set up the stunt and ensure that it is performed safely.

Greater Flexibility with the Schedule

When you’re filming in a studio, you have greater flexibility with the schedule. You’re not at the mercy of the weather or other external factors. This level of control is essential for ensuring that productions stay on schedule.

Weather can often be a major problem for film productions. By filming in a studio, you can avoid delays due to bad weather any other unforeseen circumstances that may arise with regards to shooting at actual locations.

Increased Privacy

When you’re filming in a studio, you have increased privacy. You can control who has access to the set and keep the media at bay. This level of control is essential for avoiding distractions and maintaining focus.

Many films are now being shot in remote locations to avoid the prying eyes of the media; it has become increasingly difficult for the media to get access to film sets. By filming in a studio, you can avoid this problem altogether. This was the case for The Hunger Games, which was filmed in a remote studio in North Carolina.

Conclusion

The growing demand of the UK film industry is evident in the increased need for larger studio spaces. Currently, many production companies are forced to work in cramped conditions, which can lead to problems with equipment and logistics. In addition, the lack of space can make it difficult to achieve the desired level of sound quality.

By investing in larger studio spaces, the UK film industry would be able to accommodate more productions and achieve greater levels of quality. In turn, this would attract even more investment and help to further cement the UK’s position as a leading centre for filmmaking.

