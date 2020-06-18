Style: 5 Essential Dive Watches for Every Underwater Adventurer

Some people love to go swimming, but the extreme ones go to the depths of the sea for an adventure. If you’re one of the latter, you might need a diver’s watch as an accessory. A dive watch is specially made to be a heavy-duty underwater tool, and it has the necessary functions specific for diving.

But such a timepiece isn’t only for underwater adventures; you can also wear it as a fashion accessory. Most dive watches have beautiful designs that can match any style of clothing you’re wearing. If you’re planning to buy a diver’s watch, you better read this compilation of the best dive watches. Let’s dive in!

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms MIL-SPEC Tribute

Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms line has a legacy of bringing the first-ever automatic diver’s timepiece to the world and the first with a rotating bezel. Developed by Jean-Jacques Fiechter, the Fifty Fathoms MIL-SPEC dive watch was used by French combat divers in the 1950s. Since then, it cemented the legacy of Blancpain in the world of watchmaking.

The Swiss watch company celebrated the 60th anniversary of this iconic watch by launching a new edition of Fifty Fathoms MIL-SPEC. The latest version of this Blancpain Watch has a 40mm polished stainless steel case with a scratch-proof one-way rotating bezel.

The black dial features hands and hour markers with SuperLuminova coating for legibility underwater. At the 6 o’clock position, you can notice a circular indicator that tells the user when water seeps into the internals of the watch.

This is driven by Caliber 1151, a self-winding movement with a 4-day power reserve. And it has a 300-meter water-resistance.

Certina DS Action Diver Powermatic 80

Scuba divers should have this Certina DS Action Diver Powermatic 80 watch as a lifesaving device. This diver’s wristwatch has a 300-meter water-resistance and a power reserve that can last up to 80 hours.

Certina boasts the reliability and technical precision of this timepiece. If you want proof of why this is a legit underwater device, just look at its ISO 6425 rating. When it comes to price, the Certina DS Action Diver Powermatic 80 is one of the most affordable dive watches today.

Ulysses Nardin 42MM Diver Watch

Another budget-friendly timepiece on this list is the Ulysses Nardin 42MM Diver Watch. It has a black dial with luminescent hands and indices. The watch face also exhibits the GPS coordinates of Le Locle, Switzerland.

This diver’s timepiece houses the self-winding Caliber UN-816, which has 42 hours of power reserve. It has a water-resistance of up to 300 meters.

Omega Seamaster 300 Master Co-Axial

This dive watch is a tribute to the 1957 Omega Seamaster 300. The latest edition houses a self-winding movement called Co-Axial Caliber 8400, which boasts a 60-hour power reserve, 15,000 Gauss of magnetic resistance, and 300-meter water-resistance.

Its case is made of titanium, which is a durable material and very apt for diving. It also has a black ceramic unidirectional bezel and a platinum bracelet.

Rolex Deepsea D-Blue Dial

Rolex developed the Deepsea dive watch for underwater exploration. This incredible timepiece can still function even at a depth of 3,900 meters underwater. It has a blue dial with a two-color gradient that can transform from bright blue to deep black.

This diver’s watch features a scratch-proof 44mm steel case, a comfy Oyster Steel bracelet, a ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel, and a helium escape valve. The Rolex Deepsea D-Blue Dial is powered by a new-generation Calibre 3235.

Takeaway

The dive watches in this list are the most sought-after diving tools nowadays. In your next watch shopping, make sure to consider the Rolex Deepsea D-Blue Dial, Omega Seamaster 300 Master Co-Axial, Ulysses Nardin 42MM Diver, Certina DS Action Diver Powermatic 80, and Blancpain Fifty Fathoms MIL-SPEC Tribute.

