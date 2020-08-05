The Importance of Social Distancing as a Senior Citizen

Our way of living has dramatically changed over the last several months. No longer are we able to greet people with a handshake or hug. Instead, now the responsible thing to do is stand six feet apart and wear a mask.

The spread of COVID-19 is not an easy pill to swallow, but it’s vital to understand the effect it can have on your health.

Unfortunately, as a senior citizen, your immunity is not as strong as a young person. That means you can catch the virus more easily.

Due to that factor, it’s best to do as much social distancing as possible. To properly social distance, you shouldn’t:

Be in large crowds

Participate in big family gatherings

Give loved ones a hug or kiss

Be around high-risk people

Ride on buses, airplanes, and other public transportation

Social distancing is vital for you as a senior citizen. Plus, it also keeps your friends and loved ones safe.

Let’s delve deeper into why social distancing is vital to keeping you healthy during this time.

1. You’re Focusing on Your Health

Now is to step up and take care of your health. Don’t take unnecessary risks because you can put yourself in danger.

It’s hard being at peace with our present circumstances, but unfortunately, there’s not a lot you can do.

What you can do is focus on your health by making good decisions.

Do the following to take care of yourself:

Get enough rest

Take your medication on time every day

Exercise while practicing social distancing

Check-in with family members regularly

Reduce stress by finding hobbies you enjoy

Concentrating on your health also means taking care of yourself mentally too. If you’re struggling with anxiety and depression , consider meeting with a counselor virtually. You can also reach out to family members more often to talk to them about how you’re feeling.

It’s important to know you’re not alone even if you feel all by yourself during this time of social distancing.

2. You’re Caring for Yourself AND Others

Social distancing isn’t only to keep yourself healthy. If you’re a secret carrier, you could transfer the virus to someone else.

Not everyone who gets COVID-19 gets really ill. As a senior citizen, you’re indeed more susceptible to getting severely ill.

If you or someone else contracts a mild version or is asymptomatic , it can still easily transfer.

Distance yourself from others and be selective of who you’re around.

You should feel good knowing that by taking care of your health, you’re taking care of your loved ones. And you’re taking care of other people’s loved ones as well.

3. You’ll Get to See Your Grandchildren Grow Up

It can be challenging going without seeing family members for months. That’s why you have to think of this time in your life as temporary.

If you were to get severely ill, as sad as it may sound, you might not be able to be with your family again.

That means you wouldn’t be able to see your grandchildren grow up. And, you also wouldn’t be able to see your children thrive as adults.

While the pandemic rages on, you have to stay optimistic and look to the future. Realize that even if you may be struggling now (which is understandable!) soon, you’ll be able to see those you love again.

In the meantime, plan Zoom parties and watch virtual Netflix movies with your loved ones.

Not seeing them now doesn’t mean you won’t see them again soon. Try to think of this situation as temporary as opposed to long-lasting.

Take care of yourself so that your family can spend time with you when a vaccine becomes available.

4. You’re Setting a Good Example

You might have friends who aren’t practicing social distancing.

If they’re putting themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way, you could be that person to help them.

Even if friends are socializing and aren’t wearing masks doesn’t mean you should follow suit.

You should do the polar opposite! Stay six feet away from others while visiting and wear a mask. You’ll be less likely to get or spread COVID-19.

Other people who are following the guidelines may see what you’re doing and change their habits.

And in the process, you both can save lives!

5. You’ll Help Stop the Spread

Again, social distancing and wearing a mask is the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Not everyone is doing what they can to prevent this contagious virus from spreading.

But you can be different by showing others the importance of social distancing.

You should feel good knowing that you’re doing everything in your power to keep you and your loved ones safe.

In Conclusion

We’re living in unprecedented times, and you have every right to feel discouraged.

But instead of dwelling on the things you can’t change, focus on how to thrive in your present circumstances.

Before you know it, we’ll have conquered COVID-19, and you’ll be able to see your loved ones once more.

Until then, keep practicing social distancing, and stay strong no matter the circumstances.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

