The Innovation of the Adult Entertainment Industry (Webcam, AI, & VR)

Technological advancements positively transformed a lot of lives and impacted many industries, from manufacturing to the healthcare sector. It wormed its way in every nook and cranny of every field of work and line of business. Whatever it touches, it innovates. Even the industry that many people believe to be inappropriate, such as adult entertainment.

Although the population has a dividing opinion on the industry, we cannot deny the huge role it played in driving technological innovations to the peak. According to an article, the erotic and electronic element has always been related to each other. If you look closely, adult entertainment is always entwined with the latest tech invention in every era. It spurred the mainstream adoption of home video (Betamax and VHS), DVD, instant cameras, broadband use, and video streaming.

Now, let us see how technology further transformed the 97 billion dollar industry of porn and adult entertainment.

1. Adult chat, video, and camera websites

The erotic industry had come a long way since their low-quality VCR and VHS days. With the launch of many adult video streaming websites, people are now given the variety and quality that DVDs cannot provide before. Now, you can get the privacy and sexual fulfillment you crave for at the comforts of your home.

Adult content is now made available on several platforms. Equipped with your trusty laptop and webcam, you can now stream high-definition videos, interact with their models, buy clips, and participate in live shows. Adult webcam sites are pretty popular these days since they meet the people’s needs of immediacy and live connection. With a bunch of platforms on the internet, you can check out content from websites like Adult Cam Police and view his reviews to know the best ones available in the market.

2. Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence invaded social networking sites, music-streaming platforms, and pretty much everything else people visit on the web, including adult websites. Just like any video streaming apps and software, AI improves customer experience by using its algorithms to personalize your browsing and content searching. It tags films ad recommends videos based on a user’s browsing and watching history.

Another AI-based innovation is the development of an AI-powered sex toy called Autoblow AI. The company built this high-tech oral sex simulator in the hopes of replicating the sexual fulfillment that human techniques provide. By using artificial intelligence, they were able to copy the human mechanics of oral sex in men and incorporate them into a machine.

3. Virtual and augmented reality

Since the breakthrough of extended reality tech, it has been flooding the gaming, healthcare, and education industry. However, before we even enjoyed playing Pokemon Go, VR and AR had already penetrated the adult entertainment, gaining millions of dollars in the process.

According to this website (https://techcrunch.com/2016/08/20/the-reality-of-vr-porn/), the porn industry had been an early adopter of the extended reality (VR/AR) technology. The immersive experience and life-like reality were the winning features of the new tech, causing a 275% rise in the viewers of adult content. The digitized content and additional hardware that heightens the senses far outweighs the primitive porn library you owned.

Big companies have already seen the potential of extended reality in the adult business. As of writing, AR-controlled brain activity and sense-manipulating technology are already in the works, catering to every adult’s craving and desire.

4. Sex robots

Yes, you read that right. The once part of an anime manga and sci-fi futuristic films are already here, in flesh and wires. Robots have already explored the space, served the military, and aided in performing surgeries. Now they are here, invading and changing human intimacy and companionship.

Sexbots are the new source of cash flow of the sex tech industry. Its 30 billion dollar turnover rate was mostly from adults craving real intimacy of a human companion. The infamous sexbots were built to assume a realistic form and have several adaptable personalities to cater to a person’s preference and desire.

Equipped with artificial intelligence, these robots can talk, show expression, and respond to kisses, orgasms, and other human interactions. They are attentive to their partner’s needs and adjusts their line of conversation based on their partner’s preferences. Some also come with extra features such as WiFi connectivity and dishwasher-friendly—if you want your bots to remain fresh and clean.

