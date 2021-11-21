Today YouTube recommended the cover of “Hallelujah” by Laura and Mark which got released earlier today. I then became one of the 1,4000 plus viewers/listeners which makes this an easy decision to have The Inscriber Magazine react to this incredible cover.

Mark started the song off smoothly. Yet it is when Laura comes in at the 20 second mark that grabs your attention.





Laura and Mark then quickly harmonize brilliantly. Yet, Laura takes over the song at 55 seconds when she sings “well, maybe there’s a God above, as for me all I’ve ever learned from love, is how to shoot somebody who outdrew you. But it’s not a crime that you’re here tonight. It’s not some pilgrim who claims to have seen the light. No, it’s a cold and it’s a very broken Hallelujah.”

It is the powerful voice of Laura that makes this cover one of the betters ones I have come across. The only issue one might find with this cover of “Hallelujah” is the pronunciation and towards the end a background choir. Still that is getting nit-picky.

The only question now whether it will compete against the best covers of “Hallelujah” of all-time? Simply put the answer is a definitive yes.

If you have not been able to hear “Hallelujah” here it is.

