The Masters Golf 2020 Live Reddit Streaming FREE: How to watch 2020 Masters Tournament Online । Tee Times, Day 1 to 4, TV channel, golf coverage

There is good news for golf lovers! Because the biggest event in golf, the 2020 Masters Golf Tournament is starting on the 12th of November and this event will end on the 15th of November. Golf fans will see Tiger Woods’ far-reaching golf game in this match. Tiger Woods is the defending champion of this Masters Tournament. The most wonderful time of the golf season is here again, even if it is occurring seven months later than normal. We have officially made it to 2020 Masters week, and this year’s event is set to be a star-studded affair at Augusta National with a loaded 92-man field featuring most of the best golfers in the world. Tiger Woods will be defending his fifth green jacket, while most others will be looking for their first this week.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week. Rory McIlroy leads the pack hoping to win his first green jacket, but Bryson DeChambeau enters because the favorite within the sector coming off his rousing victory at the U.S. Open. Jon Rahm enters together of Rory McIlroy leads the pack hoping to win his first green jacket, but Bryson DeChambeau enters as the favorite in the field coming off his rousing victory at the U.S. Open. Jon Rahm enters as one of the hottest golfers in the world, and there’s also a lot of steam behind Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

Enough talking about it. Here’s how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

Round 1 — Thursday, November 12

Round 1 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

corner — 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 — Friday, November 13

Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

corner — 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 — Saturday, November 14

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 10 a.m.

Featured Groups — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

corner — 10:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-5 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-5 p.m.

Round 4 — Sunday, November 15

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

corner — 8:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 10-3 p.m.

Additional details

After all, the 2020 Masters Golf Tournament is going to be a great match. Those of you who are fans of the game of golf can watch this golf event live without any hassle.

Masters Live stream: 8 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access*

* CBS authentication required on connected devices, including Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV.

Featured Groups — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Amen Corner — 8:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 10-3 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access* and Masters.com

Additional details

Featured Groups: Andrew Catalon, Billy Kratzert and Michelle Wie West begin coverage of the 2020 Masters on Thursday morning with Featured Groups. In addition, Brian Crowell and Michael Breed also will serve as announcers for the Featured Groups live streaming coverage of select pairings throughout their entire round each day.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman serve as announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

15 & 16: Luke Elvy and Ned Michaels provide commentary and analysis for live streaming video on the 15th and 16th holes.