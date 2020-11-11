9 Foolproof Ways to Stop Hair Loss in Men

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Hair Loss is a pretty common concern among men as it can create an embarrassing situation for them. Surveys suggest that roughly two-thirds of men will start losing their hair by mid-30s and around 85% of American men will experience hair thinning by the time they turn 50. The question arises, “How can you stop hair loss?” Well, the Internet is full of products and solutions boasting about their benefits but that’s just not the case with everyone. Our bodies are complex. To stop hair loss, it becomes essential to determine the potential cause of hair loss first.

Potential Causes of Hair Loss in Men

It is completely normal to lose 50-100 hair strands per day. However, if you lose more hair than the normal range, you may be suffering from a condition such as Androgenic Alopecia, also known as Male Pattern Baldness. You might experience symptoms such as a receding hairline or hair thinning and lose hair while combing and taking a shower. And because there are various types of hair loss, finding the root cause can be challenging. However, here are some most common causes of hair loss.

Genetics – Genetics play an important role in determining the severity of hair loss. If you have a family history of hair loss, chances are that you might experience hair loss too. The exact reason behind hormonal changes causing hair follicles to shrink isn’t fully understood. Hair thinning usually starts above the temples and the crown. Depending upon the family history, you can experience hair loss as early as your teens.

Medical Conditions – Certain medical conditions such as anemia and thyroid can cause hair loss. Hair loss can also be triggered by certain drugs you take for:

Cancer Depression Arthritis Heart problems High blood pressure Gout

Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy cause widespread hair loss. However, hairs usually grow back once the treatment ends.

Stressful Event – Emotional or physical trauma can cause thinning of the scalp. This type of hair loss is temporary.

Immune System – Your own immune system can cause hair follicles to shrink and lead to patchy hair loss, known as Alopecia Areata. It is genetic and often begins in childhood.

Nutritional Deficiencies – Low protein, amino acid, and vitamin D intake can also contribute to hair loss.

According to experts at Hisblue, “Once pattern hair loss starts, it becomes a never-ending situation. The rate at which shedding will occur varies from person to person and totally depends on genetics.”

Therefore, it becomes necessary to reach out to a medical professional who can diagnose your condition and suggest a suitable treatment plan for you. Here are some foolproof ways that can help you to eventually stop hair loss.

Watch What You Eat

Your eating habits play an important part in determining your overall health condition. Furthermore, eating healthy foods can help promote hair growth and potentially stop hair loss. Focus on a lean protein found in foods such as fish, lean meats, and soy. Eating nuts and seeds that are rich in Vitamin E and healthy fats can provide the oil your hair needs to stay soft and healthy. Spices such as cinnamon can provide necessary oxygen and nutrients to your hair.

Vitamins are So Necessary

Vitamin deficiencies can be a risk factor for hair loss. Eating a well-balanced diet can help prevent balding. People suffering from Alopecia Areata are likely to be Vitamin D deficient. Try to include Vitamin D rich foods such as salmon, tuna, milk, etc. in your diet. Furthermore, Vitamin A helps to regulate the synthesis of retinoic acid in the hair follicles. Vitamin B helps to reduce stress levels which are known to be one of the contributing factors for hair loss. If you cannot add these vitamins to your diet, consider taking multivitamin supplements.

Minoxidil Can Help

Minoxidil is one of the recommended treatments for hair loss in men. It doesn’t stop hair loss rather promotes hair regrowth. It increases blood flow to the hair follicles and provides the necessary oxygen and nutrients for hair growth. It comes in the form of a topical solution (that can be applied directly to the scalp) and oral Minoxidil tablets (that can be taken via mouth).

Minoxidil causes the hairs to shed and replaces them with new hairs in the growing phase. Thus, actively promoting the growth of hair. People often experience rapid hair loss when they start using Minoxidil initially. This happens because resting hairs shed causing them to replace with new hairs.

Take Prescription Drugs such as Finasteride

Finasteride is an oral drug approved by the FDA for the treatment of hair loss in men. It works by preventing the conversion of testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT). When testosterone gets converted into dihydrotestosterone, hair loss can occur. This happens because DHT binds itself to the receptors at the hair follicles and weakens them. This causes the hair follicles to shrink. Finasteride prevents this conversion and also reduces the levels of DHT in the body.

Finasteride comes in various doses such as 1 mg and 5 mg and is often sold under the names Finpecia 1 mg and Fincar 5 mg. Take help from a medical professional regarding the appropriate dosage of the drug.

Meditation and Exercise is the Key

Stress is one of the biggest risk factors for every health condition that exists today. Talking about hair loss, stress essentially puts the hair follicles into a resting phase. And if you stress so much about losing your hair, the stress can lead to additional hair loss. Managing stress is so important to slow down hair loss. Consider meditating and adding exercise to your daily routine. Meditation can help improve anxiety levels and potentially stop further hair loss. A study conducted in 2015 evaluated men with high levels of cardiorespiratory fitness release 42% less Cortisol (stress hormone) throughout the day than men who don’t exercise at all.

Laser Treatments

Laser treatments are beneficial in reducing the inflammation in hair follicles that keeps them from growing. There are certain FDA-approved laser devices available in the market that use low levels of light and are helpful in treating male pattern hair loss. A study published in the American Journal of Dermatology concluded that men who zapped their scalps 3 times in a week saw an increase in hair density after 26 weeks.

Avoid Wearing Tight Hairstyles

When your hairs are under extreme tension, your hair follicles could get damaged at the roots. If you are fond of wearing tight hairstyles such as “man buns”, it is time you consider giving them a break. Wearing tight hairstyles can result in a condition called traction alopecia that can ultimately lead to hair loss.

Consider Getting a Hair Transplant

There are two hair transplant procedures, namely Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). FUT involves removing hair follicles from the part of the scalp where there’s an abundance of hair and inserting them into the area where you’re experiencing hair loss.

On the other hand, FUE involves removing follicles directly from the scalp and transplanting them to the bald parts of the scalp. A hair transplant can be a bit heavy on the pocket and can cause infections and scarring in some cases.

Lifestyle Changes

Certain lifestyle changes can potentially stop hair loss and lead to healthier hair. If you’re a smoker, it may be a good idea to quit smoking as soon as possible. Smoking inhibits the flow of blood. Since blood doesn’t flow to the hair follicles properly, it leads to hair loss.

Furthermore, stimulating the hair follicles with the help of a scalp massage can lead to thicker hair. If you’re an alcoholic, consider limiting your alcohol intake as it can lead to dehydration and various nutritional deficiencies.

If you’re concerned about hair loss, it is better to reach out to a medical professional who can diagnose your condition properly. Certain early signs of hair loss can help determine the exact cause of the problem and prevent further hair shedding. The effectiveness of various treatment options varies from person to person. It becomes your duty to talk to a doctor before starting a new hair loss treatment.

