Early in game two of the conference semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks got ejected for a flagrant two foul on Gary Payton II.

Unlike the questionable one handed out in game one by Kane Fitzgerald where Draymond Green got ejected. Brooks was clearly dirty and crossed a line. Steve Kerr the Warriors head coach was furious and screamed in the direction of the Grizzlies bench.





When interviewed after the first quarter Kerr responded to a question about the physicality by saying “no, that wasn’t physical, that was dirty.” Unfortunately for Golden State the reports after the game two loss indicate that Payton II suffered a fractured elbow and there is a MRI scheduled for tomorrow to see the severity.

After the game Kerr also said “the line is pretty clear. You don’t hit a guy when he’s in midair, club him and break his elbow. That’s where the line is.” Now the question remains is what kind of discipline will Brooks receive from the NBA?

Truthfully he deserves a suspension for the remainder of the playoffs, the likelihood is that he will get a one game. Still when looking at the replay Brooks is not even going after the basketball, does not wrap Payton II up and lets him fall hard to the floor.

Here is the clip of the flagrant two by Brooks.

Dillon Brooks ejected after this hard foul on GPII 😳 pic.twitter.com/SOPdOJFXow — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2022

