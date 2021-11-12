A miscarriage, also known as a spontaneous abortion, is the loss of an embryo or fetus before 24 weeks. The main sign of a miscarriage is vaginal spotting, bleeding, or cramping. In many cases, there’s no detectable heartbeat by ultrasound (the number varies between different studies), or you may see no visible embryo during your ultrasound scan. Whether your baby was actually formed at all is not always possible to tell for sure on first trimester scans. Suppose you are certain you are pregnant but have miscarried too early to be seen on abdominal ultrasound. In that case, your doctor will diagnose you for miscarriage in Newport Beach as a missed menstrual period instead.

What to Do When You Have a Miscarriage





Take time for yourself during this time. Whether that means asking your partner to pick up groceries or driving across town for a bubble tea to treat yourself. It is the only way you will heal from such an emotionally draining experience as miscarriage.

Be patient with yourself. When coping with an event that is sad, hurtful, or disappointing somehow, it’s easy to become discouraged. This can be especially true for women who have experienced repeated miscarriages. Over time, the pain and sadness will fade. But it takes time to heal emotionally.

Some couples feel like their loss has shaken their relationship. Just like you need time to grieve

your loss, it’s also essential to take the time to nurture your marriage. It’s common for many couples to feel grief over their loss and resentment towards each other. Don’t blame yourselves.

Call your health care provider immediately if you have significant pain or heavy bleeding for more than a few hours after your miscarriage.

Preventing Miscarriages

Although it isn’t always possible, there are a few ways to lower your risk of having a miscarriage. These steps will help you maintain a healthy pregnancy:

Avoid alcohol and drugs when pregnant.

Wash your hands with clean, soapy water regularly to prevent infections.

Get prenatal care all through your pregnancy.

Eat a balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables every day.

Maintain a healthy weight all through your pregnancy.

Take prenatal vitamins to support the growing fetus.

Getting Pregnant Again

Having a miscarriage doesn’t mean that you’ll never conceive again. Many women heal from their miscarriages and have healthy pregnancies later. However, you’d be wise to wait until you are physically and mentally ready. Your doctor should guide you. They will help you create a conception plan that matches your needs.

Many miscarriages are one-time occurrences. However, some women have multiple miscarriages. In such instances, your doctor will recommend a test to detect the cause. The tests may include pelvic and uterine exams, blood tests to detect hormone imbalances, and chromosome tests.

Having a miscarriage is one of the worst things that can happen to you. However, it doesn’t need to mark the end of your parenting journey. With the help of your doctor, you can heal and have a healthy pregnancy.

