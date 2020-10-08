Tips For Gaining Muscle Mass

One concern many people have is that if they start lifting weights, they’ll get big. The truth is that gaining muscle mass isn’t quite that easy, and lifting is actually one of the better ways to burn fat and slim down. So if your goal is to trim up, weight lifting is an excellent option. If your goal is to gain muscle mass, you’ll still need to hit the weights, but it’ll take a little more than simply lifting.

Bring On The Supplements

Supplements alone aren’t going to solve all of your problems — you still have to do the work — but combining a supplement such as Sermorelin and weightlifting can help you achieve your bodybuilding goals. Not only can supplements help make your workouts more productive, but they can also help with recovery, which is just as important as all the hard work you’ll be putting in.

Aim For Hypertrophy

Hypertrophy is the technical term for your muscles getting bigger. The standard advice for achieving hypertrophy is to lift weights in a range that you can do 8-12 reps — if you can’t get to eight, lower your weights; if you can lift more than 12, increase your weights. Lifting something really heavy once or twice isn’t going to help you meet your goals, nor is going with a weight you can lift 30 times.

Don’t Skimp On Meals

One of the best parts about seeking to increase your mass is that you have to eat, and you generally have to eat a lot. Don’t take this as a free pass to eat all the pizza and hamburgers you can muster — you still need to properly fuel your body. Bear in mind that just as losing weight is a matter of burning more calories than you consume, gaining muscle mass is the opposite: you need to consume more calories than you burn. Calories are your friend, but junk food is not. Remember to focus on whole foods with plenty of fruits and vegetables to help prevent bulking with fat instead of muscle.

Nobody is going to achieve a bodybuilder’s physique on accident; it requires quite a bit of know-how. If you know anybody who has achieved the goals you’re looking for, ask them for some tips — many gym enthusiasts are happy to share their knowledge with you. Gaining muscle mass is an exciting journey, and like any good journey, it takes time. If you are patient and disciplined, you will see results.